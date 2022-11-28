Two passengers rescued from plane tangled in high-voltage lines in Maryland

Photography

By Washington Post staff | Nov 28, 2022

Early Monday morning a pilot and a passenger were rescued from a small plane that had crashed into a power line tower and power lines in Maryland after an hours-long ordeal that saw power cut to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses, led to school cancellations and plunged rescuers into a complex effort to safely remove the people aboard.

Robb Hill/for The Washington Post

Bystanders look on as emergency personnel work to extract two people after their small plane crashed into a power transmission tower, knocking out power to the surrounding area in Montgomery Village, Md.

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

Robb Hill/for The Washington Post

Both the pilot and passenger were pulled from the plane and onto large buckets attached to towering cranes shortly after midnight. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the pilot and passenger suffered orthopedic injuries, trauma and had “hypothermia issues.”

Robb Hill/for The Washington Post

Robb Hill/for The Washington Post

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

Maryland State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington and his passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana.

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

Williams was pulled from the plane at 12:25 a.m. Residents who’d spent hours watching the incident play out clapped as she was lowered down in a bucket. Merkle came down about 11 minutes later.

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

Pepco crews use a bulldozer to move debris from a transmission line near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road after a small plane crashed into it on Nov. 27.

Eric Lee/For The Washington Post

Eric Lee/For The Washington Post

Eric Lee/For The Washington Post

The airplane, described by the Federal Aviation Administration in a preliminary account as a single-engine Mooney M20J, hit the high-tension lines northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg about 5:40 p.m. It had left from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., the FAA said.

Eric Lee/For The Washington Post

Credits

Production and photo editing by Max Becherer. Reporting by Dan Morse and Martin Weil