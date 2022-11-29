Photography

Photos: Mauna Loa, the biggest active volcano on Earth, erupts

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 29, 2022

For the first time in nearly four decades, the Mauna Loa volcano is erupting. Lava flowing from the volcano, at the heart of Hawaii’s Big Island, could threaten some roadways, but otherwise authorities said there was no immediate danger to populated areas. The volcano’s last eruption was in 1984.

Bruce Omori, Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 28

Lava flows from Mokuaweoweo Crater down Mauna Loa's northeast rift on the Island of Hawaii.

Nov. 28

Lava flows on the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.

U.S. Geological Survey/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 28

In this long exposure photograph, cars drive down Saddle Road as Mauna Loa erupts in the distance. The U.S. Geological Survey said the eruption started about 11:30 p.m. local time Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa. It was visible from Kona, a popular tourist destination on the island’s west coast. Mauna Loa erupts for the first time since 1984.

Marco Garcia/AP

Nov. 28

People watch the eruption of Mauna Loa near Hilo, Hawaii.

Marco Garcia/AP

Nov. 28

Cars are parked near an ancient lava field as Mauna Loa erupts.

Marco Garcia/AP

Nov. 28

While the eruption was initially limited to the volcano’s summit, USGS said in a 7:20 a.m. update that lava had also begun flowing out of the northeast side of the volcano, in what scientists refer to as its northeast rift zone.

Ronit Fahl/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 28

People watch the glow from lava erupting from Mauna Loa.

Caleb Jones/AP

Nov. 28

Mauna Loa erupts.

Ronit Fahl/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 28

Wendy Stovall, a USGS volcanologist, said that was good news for the Kona area on the west side of the island, where steep slopes mean it can take just a few hours for lava flows from Mauna Loa’s southeast rift zone to arrive, making it the most vulnerable part of the island during an eruption

Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 28

A helicopter aerial view of lava spewing out during Mauna Loa's eruption.

Samantha Hansen, Safari Helicopters/Reuters

Nov. 28

The volcano’s slopes on its northeast side are gradual, meaning it could take weeks or months, and a large volume of lava flows, for any populated areas to face significant danger.

Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 28

A fissure and lava flows on the northeast rift zone.

K. Lynn/USGS/Reuters

Nov. 28

Though there were no immediate signs of dangerous lava flows or earthquake risks, both are common consequences of past eruptions, said Falk Amelung, a professor at the University of Miami who has studied Mauna Loa.

U.S. Geological Survey/AP

Nov. 28

Lava fountains on the northeast rift zone during the eruption.

K. Lynn/USGS/Reuters

Nov. 28

Mauna Loa, one of the Earth’s most active volcanoes, has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the USGS.

Twitter @pfranci2/REUTERS

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook