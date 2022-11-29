Photos: Mauna Loa, the biggest active volcano on Earth, erupts

Photography
For the first time in nearly four decades, the Mauna Loa volcano is erupting. Lava flowing from the volcano, at the heart of Hawaii’s Big Island, could threaten some roadways, but otherwise authorities said there was no immediate danger to populated areas. The volcano’s last eruption was in 1984.
Bruce Omori, Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
U.S. Geological Survey/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Garcia/AP
Marco Garcia/AP
Marco Garcia/AP
Ronit Fahl/AFP/Getty Images
Caleb Jones/AP
Ronit Fahl/AFP/Getty Images
Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Samantha Hansen, Safari Helicopters/Reuters
Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
K. Lynn/USGS/Reuters
U.S. Geological Survey/AP
K. Lynn/USGS/Reuters
Twitter @pfranci2/REUTERS
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook