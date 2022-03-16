What would happen if a citizen of Cash, Ark., lost Medicaid benefits? Nothing good.

Because the state has continued Medicaid eligibility reviews through the pandemic, health officials in Arkansas found that more than 220,000 people no longer qualify but still receive benefits. Starting this month, a nonprofit working with the state will start trying to call people to check their phone numbers and addresses so that renewal notices — once they are sent out — will reach them. Time is crucial. Arkansas passed a law last year that requires the state to carry out its Medicaid eligibility decisions within six months of when the unwinding begins — half the time the Biden administration says states should take.