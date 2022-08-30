Photography

In photos: The life of Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet president and general secretary of the Communist Party

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 30, 2022

Mikhail S. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who embarked on a path of radical reform that brought about the end of the Cold War, reversed the direction of the nuclear arms race and relaxed Communist Party controls in hopes of rescuing the faltering Soviet state but instead propelled it toward collapse, died on Aug. 30. He was 91.

V.ARMAND/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 21, 1980

Mikhail Gorbachev, member of Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

AP

AP

March 12, 1985

New Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, center, views the funeral bier of the late Konstantin Chernenko in Moscow as a sentry stands by.

BORIS YURCHENKO/AP

BORIS YURCHENKO/AP

March 26, 1985

Gorbachev chats to Foreign Minister Andrei A. Gromyko Moscow at a meeting of the Russian Republic's Supreme Soviet in Moscow.

Boris Yurchenko/AP

Boris Yurchenko/AP

Aug. 6, 1987

Gorbachev, right, talks with farm equipment workers at a factory in Ramensky, Soviet Union. Gorbachev said mangement reforms were being considered to increase efficiency and productivity with five agricultural ministries combined into one agency and the relaxation of competitive controls.

RM/TASS/AP

RM/TASS/AP

March 30, 1987

Gorbachev is engaged in a conversation with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a reception held at the Kremlin in Moscow during Thatcher's official visit to the Soviet Union.

Boris Yurchenko/AP

Boris Yurchenko/AP

Dec. 8, 1987

President Reagan, center right, and Gorbachev sign their names on the leather-bound treaties and other documents during a signing ceremony for the intermediate range nuclear forces treaty in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.

BARRY THUMMA

BARRY THUMMA

June 28, 1988

Gorbachev, right, general secretary of the CPSU Central Committee, Yegor Ligachyov, center, secretary of the the CPSU Central Committee and member of the CPSU Politburo, and Lev Zaikov, secretary of the CPSU Central Committee and first secretary of the CPSU Moscow City Committee, vote during the 19th All-Union Conference of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union at the Kremlin Palace of Congresses.

Yuryi Abramochkin/Sputnik via AP

Yuryi Abramochkin/Sputnik via AP

Oct. 1, 1988

Gorbachev addresses members of the Supreme Soviet during the session where he was elected head of the Soviet state.

VITALY ARMAND/AFP/Getty Images

VITALY ARMAND/AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 1989

Cuban President Fidel Castro and Gorbachev wave to the crowd as their motorcade drives through downtown Havana during the Soviet leader's state visit.

CARLOS OSORIO/AP

CARLOS OSORIO/AP

Oct. 6, 1989

Gorbachev, left, kisses East German leader Erich Honecker upon arriving in East Berlin.

BORIS YURCHENKO/AP

BORIS YURCHENKO/AP

Oct. 9, 1989

Gorbachev, left, meets with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, second right, in Germany during its 40th anniversary.

Boris Babanov/Sputnik/AP

Boris Babanov/Sputnik/AP

Feb. 26, 1990

Former dissident playwright and Czechoslovakian President Vaclav Havel, left, and Gorbachev shake hands as they exchange documents on the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Czechoslovakia in Moscow.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

March 4, 1990

Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, along granddaughter, Ksenya, at a polling station during local elections in Moscow.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

March 15, 1990

Gorbachev poses solemnly as he takes the oath at the Congress of Deputies in Moscow.

V.ARMAND/AFP/Getty Images

V.ARMAND/AFP/Getty Images

June 2, 1990

Gorbachev takes President Bush for a ride in a golf cart at the presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland.

JEROME DELAY

JEROME DELAY

Nov. 18, 1990

Pope John Paul II talks to Gorbachev, as Raisa Gorbachev looks on, during a private visit in Vatican City.

Gianni Foggia/AP

Gianni Foggia/AP

June 5, 1991

Gorbachev makes his long-postponed Nobel Peace Prize award acceptance speech at Oslo City Hall in Norway. Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for "his leading role in the peace process which today characterizes important parts of the international community".

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22, 1991

Gorbachev speaks with foreign ambassadors in Moscow about his house arrest in Crimea during the attempted coup in the Soviet Union.

AP

AP

Sept. 3, 1991

Ivan Laptev, center, Chamber of the Union chairman, speaks with Gorbachev as Russian President Boris Yeltsin listens during a session of the Congress of People's Deputies in Moscow. In a speech, Yeltsin harshly criticized Gorbachev for not foreseeing last month's coup attempt.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Dec. 25, 1991

Gorbachev, the eight and final leader of the Soviet Union, announces his resignation in a televised address from the Kremlin in Moscow.

Liu Heung Shing/AP

Liu Heung Shing/AP

May 2, 1992

Former President Reagan and former Soviet President Gorbachev don cowboy hats while enjoying a moment at Reagan's Rancho del Cielo north of Santa Barbara, Calif. Reagan and Gorbachev created a tight and lasting friendship during their terms in office.

Bob Galbraith/AP

Bob Galbraith/AP

May 16, 1992

Gorbachev , alongside of Speaker of the House Thomas Foley, acknowledges the applause after he addressed members of the U.S. Congress in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Gorbachev asked the U.S. to consider Russia "a good and reliable partner" for its foreign policy.

DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Images

DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Images

May 30, 1993

Gorbachev holds his book "Anti-memoire" before a French television broadcast in Paris.

MICHEL GANGNE/AFP/Getty Images

MICHEL GANGNE/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 9, 1995

Gorbachev, center right, speaks as he and other former world leaders, from left, Brian Mulroney, of Canada, left, Francois Miterrand, of France, George Bush, of the United States and Margaret Thatcher, of Britain, participate in a forum reflecting on ending the Cold War during a forum in Colorado Springs, Colo.

ED ANDRIESKI/AP

ED ANDRIESKI/AP

Sept. 22, 1999

Gorbachev, with his daughter Irina Virganskaya by his side, wipes away tears during a ceremony to pay last respects to his late wife, Raisa, who died in Germany of acute leukemia, in Moscow.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

June 10, 2004

Gorbachev pays his respects at Ronald Reagan's funeral inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

Robert A. Reeder/The Washington Post

Robert A. Reeder/The Washington Post

Oct. 10, 2006

Gorbachev, right, and Prime Minister of East Germany, Lothar de Maiziere, center, talk with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Dresden, Germany at the Petersburg Forum, an annual meeting meant to deepen ties between Russian and German societies.

ECKEHARD SCHULZ/AP

ECKEHARD SCHULZ/AP

Sept. 18, 2008

Gorbachev, center, the Liberty Medal winner honoring for his role in ending the Cold War, is applauded by former President George Bush, left, chairman of the National Constitution Center, and Joseph Torsella, right, president of the center, following Gorbachev's remarks in Philadelphia.

Tom Mihalek/AP

Tom Mihalek/AP

Nov. 7, 2014

Gorbachev, the last ruling president of the Soviet Union, leaves his handprints in a plaster cast bolted onto an original Wall piece from former Checkpoint Charlie border crossing in Berlin.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

More from the Post

Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of the Soviet Union, dies at 91

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Production by Stephen Cook