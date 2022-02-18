A mudslide dog rescue, an Olympic upset and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals; a storm brings high winds to the English coastline; a dog is rescued after a mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil. See eight of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Estelle Shuttleworth/AP
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Vincent Yu/AP
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
David J. Phillip/AP
SOE ZEYA TUN/REUTERS
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher