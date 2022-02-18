Photography

A mudslide dog rescue, an Olympic upset and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 18, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals; a storm brings high winds to the English coastline; a dog is rescued after a mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil. See eight of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Feb. 16 | Los Angeles

Los Angeles Rams players celebrate at Memorial Coliseum following the team's victory parade. The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl last weekend.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

February | Montana

Bald eagles compete for a deer carcass.

Estelle Shuttleworth/AP

Estelle Shuttleworth/AP

Feb. 18 | Newhaven, England

Photographers stand on the beach as waves crash over a sea wall in Newhaven. Britain put its army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding expected from Storm Eunice.

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 12 | Concello de Lobios, Spain

A tree is exposed at the receding Lindoso reservoir because of local drought.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Feb. 16 | Hong Kong

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre.

Vincent Yu/AP

Vincent Yu/AP

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Brazil

A man carries a dog after heavy rains set off mudslides and floods.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Feb. 17 | Beijing

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, after competing in the women's free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

David J. Phillip/AP

David J. Phillip/AP

Feb. 16 | Pathum Thani province, Thailand

Screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Buddhism's Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple.

SOE ZEYA TUN/REUTERS

SOE ZEYA TUN/REUTERS

More from the Post

Photos: The scene as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Photos: Historic rain and mudslides in Brazilian city kill at least 104

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher