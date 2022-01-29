Photography

Nor’easter slams East Coast with extreme snow and wind

By Kenneth Dickerman | Jan 29, 2022

A severe winter storm is unleashing blinding snow and punishing winds along the coast of the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

David Degner/For The Washington Post

Blizzard warnings stretch from the Delmarva Peninsula to eastern Maine and include Ocean City, Md., Atlantic City, eastern Long Island, Providence, Boston and Portland.

Eastern New England is expected to be hardest hit with up to 2 to 3 feet of snow and wind gusts to 50 to 75 mph. Travel is expected to become nearly impossible amid snowfall rates up to 3 to 4 inches per hour. Boston could experience one of its top five greatest snowstorms on record.

BOSTON I JANUARY 29

People protect themselves from blowing wind and snow.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

BOSTON I JANUARY 29

Early morning snow in Boston Common.

David Degner/For The Washington Post

BOSTON I JANUARY 29

A runner and their dog.

David Degner/For The Washington Post

BOSTON I JANUARY 29

Trucks plow the snow.

David Degner/For The Washington Post

BOSTON I JANUARY 29

Daniella Hernandez, Genesis Porter, and Maria Cruz clear sidewalks.

David Degner/For The Washington Post

BOSTON I JANUARY 29

People walk throug the early morning snow.

David Degner/For The Washington Post

BOSTON I JANUARY 29

David Degner/For The Washington Post

BOSTON I JANUARY 29

Marybeth Burke walks her dog Stella.

David Degner/For The Washington Post

MANHATTAN I JANUARY 29

A person walks in the snow .

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

MANHATTAN I JANUARY 29

A worker clears snow near Bryant Park.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

MANHATTAN I JANUARY 29

People walk on the street near Bryant Park.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

MANHATTAN I JANUARY 29

A worker clears snow.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

MANHATTAN I JANUARY 29

A person crosses the street in the snow.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

MANHATTAN I JANUARY 29

A snowplow clears snow.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

MANHATTAN I JANUARY 29

Workers clear snow while traffic moves along the streets.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 29

Calvin Robinson tries to clear his vehicle of ice and snow in the Deanwood neighborhood.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 29

Snow blankets the Deanwood neighborhood.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 29

Lincoln Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 29

Snow lines the streets in the Lincoln Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 29

A dog named Rocky plays in the snow in Lincoln Park.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman