Nor’easter slams East Coast with extreme snow and wind

Photography
A severe winter storm is unleashing blinding snow and punishing winds along the coast of the Mid-Atlantic and New England.
David Degner/For The Washington Post
Blizzard warnings stretch from the Delmarva Peninsula to eastern Maine and include Ocean City, Md., Atlantic City, eastern Long Island, Providence, Boston and Portland.
David Degner/For The Washington Post
Eastern New England is expected to be hardest hit with up to 2 to 3 feet of snow and wind gusts to 50 to 75 mph. Travel is expected to become nearly impossible amid snowfall rates up to 3 to 4 inches per hour. Boston could experience one of its top five greatest snowstorms on record.
David Degner/For The Washington Post
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
David Degner/For The Washington Post
David Degner/For The Washington Post
David Degner/For The Washington Post
David Degner/For The Washington Post
David Degner/For The Washington Post
David Degner/For The Washington Post
David Degner/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Winter storm live updates: Nor’easter slamming East Coast with extreme snow, wind
In photos: Snowstorm Izzy hits the East Coast
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman