Odessa’s summer of war

By Loveday Morris | Aug 12, 2022

Summer beach days are off-limits in Ukraine’s seaside city of Odessa. The threat of sea mines and fears that packed beaches could attract Russian shelling mean that a few hours of sunning or a dip in the Black Sea is illegal.

But the draw is too strong for many residents starved for normalcy.

“It’s happiness,” said Olya, 49, a vocalist who was spending the day at the beach with friends.

People enjoy a day at an Odessa beach on July 22. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

Men work out Aug. 4 in an area by the shore called the "Path of Health." (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

A restaurant in Odessa's Arcadia district looks out on the Black Sea. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

A painting set up at the shore shows a Ukrainian soldier and a fictional scene of a Crimean bridge being blown up. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

Police officers patrol the beach on Aug. 4. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

As police officers head to the shore, some beachgoers roll up their towels and scurry off the sand. Seven people have been blown up by mines, one officer said, though most incidents have been at a beach resort outside the city.

It’s not only the sun that is the lure. With his work shifts cut during the war, Serhii Shalugin supplements his income by collecting mussels for local restaurants, dodging police patrols along the way. He shrugs off the risk of mines.

“You can’t separate Odessans from the sea,” he said.

Serhii Shalugin collects mussels from the Black Sea on Aug. 3. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

A man swims despite the threat of sea mines. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

Families wade in the water along an Odessa beach. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

People run on a street set up for runners and bicyclists. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

Morning on the "Path of Health" on Aug. 4. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

