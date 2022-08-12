Odessa’s summer of war

Europe
Summer beach days are off-limits in Ukraine’s seaside city of Odessa. The threat of sea mines and fears that packed beaches could attract Russian shelling mean that a few hours of sunning or a dip in the Black Sea is illegal.
But the draw is too strong for many residents starved for normalcy.
“It’s happiness,” said Olya, 49, a vocalist who was spending the day at the beach with friends.
As police officers head to the shore, some beachgoers roll up their towels and scurry off the sand. Seven people have been blown up by mines, one officer said, though most incidents have been at a beach resort outside the city.
It’s not only the sun that is the lure. With his work shifts cut during the war, Serhii Shalugin supplements his income by collecting mussels for local restaurants, dodging police patrols along the way. He shrugs off the risk of mines.
“You can’t separate Odessans from the sea,” he said.
Credits
Editing by Chloe Coleman and Reem Akkad