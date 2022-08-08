Photography

In photos: The life and career of Australian pop-singer and actress Olivia Newton-John

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John, the dulcet-voiced singer who became a country-pop, folk-pop, rock-pop, disco-pop sensation in the 1970s, starred in the Hollywood musical juggernaut “Grease” and underwent a sultry makeover with her megaselling 1981 record “Physical,” died Aug. 8 at her ranch in Southern California. She was 73.

Photo 12 /Alamy Stock Photo

1971

British pop music idol Cliff Richard in London with his new leading lady, 22-year-old Australian-born singer Olivia Newton-John.

AP

Aug. 30, 1977

Actresses and co-stars Stockard Channing, left, and Newton-John ready themselves for their roles in the movie version of “Grease” in Los Angeles.

Nick Ut/AP

Nov. 25, 1978

Newton-John records a TV show at the Studio des Buttes Chaumont in Paris.

Georges Bendrihem/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 29, 1978

Newton-John holds a news conference at the Inn On The Park in London.

Keystone/Getty Images

1978

Newton-John and John Travolta in “Grease.”

Photo 12 /Alamy Stock Photo

Aug. 8, 1979

From left, actress Susan George, Newton-John and Australian actress Chantal Contouri in Beverly Hills, Calif.

George Brich/AP

May 21, 198

Newton-John chats with producer Dick Ebersol during a break for “Saturday Night Live” in New York.

Ron Frehm/AP

Nov. 21.,. 1982

Newton-John in Los Angeles.

REED SAXON/AP

July 14, 1988

Dyan Cannon, left, and Newton-John share a laugh during Hollywood premiere of “HBO World Stage: Newton-John in Australia” in Los Angeles.

Bob Galbraith/AP

Jan. 11, 1990

Newton-John announces the Grammy Award nominations in Beverly Hills along with music impresario Quincy Jones.

Nick Ut/AP

December 1990

Newton-John during an interview in Los Angeles.

Julie Parkes/AP

Jan. 17, 2000

Newton-John and her daughter Chloe arrive for the annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

JIM RUYMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 18, 2000

Newton-John sings at her “Greatest Hits Live” concert in Hong Kong.

Reuters Photographer/Reuters

Sept. 14, 2000

Newton-John holds the Olympic torch near the Sydney Harbour Bridge, one day before the start of the Olympic Games.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

April 2, 2009

Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling, in New York.

Jeff Christensen/AP

Oct. 5, 2009

Newton-John with pink balloons before a visit at a Vienna hospital for international breast cancer day.

Ronald Zak/AP

April 19, 2012

Newton-John signs a copy of her book “Livwise” at a London bookstore.

Joel Ryan/AP

Dec. 10, 2013

Newton-John arrives at the American Country Awards in Las Vegas.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Oct. 29, 2019

Newton-John attends the VIP reception for the “Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event” in Beverly Hills.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Feb. 23, 2017

Newton-John performs at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile.

Paul Plaza/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook