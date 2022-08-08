In photos: The life and career of Australian pop-singer and actress Olivia Newton-John

Photography
Olivia Newton-John, the dulcet-voiced singer who became a country-pop, folk-pop, rock-pop, disco-pop sensation in the 1970s, starred in the Hollywood musical juggernaut “Grease” and underwent a sultry makeover with her megaselling 1981 record “Physical,” died Aug. 8 at her ranch in Southern California. She was 73.
