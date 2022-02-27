People across the globe protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Photography
Russia invaded Ukraine shortly before the sun rose on Friday and has caused widespread pushback and condemnation from around the world.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
From Berlin to Buenos Aires, people have taken to streets around the globe to show their disapproval of the move.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Here’s a look at photos, showing what that opposition looks like.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Remo Casilli/Reuters
Fernando Alvarado/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Jon Super/AP
Adrienne Surprenant/AP
Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images
Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images
Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images
Adam Warzawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing by Bronwen Latimer and Kenneth Dickerman