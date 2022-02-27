Photography

People across the globe protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 27, 2022

Russia invaded Ukraine shortly before the sun rose on Friday and has caused widespread pushback and condemnation from around the world.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

From Berlin to Buenos Aires, people have taken to streets around the globe to show their disapproval of the move.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Here’s a look at photos, showing what that opposition looks like.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Berlin I Feb 27

Tens of thousands of people gather in Tiergarten park.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Prague I Feb. 27

Protestors take part in a demonstration in Venceslas Square.

Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images

Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images

London I Feb. 27

Protesters hold up placards as they gather for a demonstration in Trafalgar Square.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Lisbon I Feb. 27

People take part in an anti-war protest.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Rome I Feb. 27

People carry a Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest at Piazza della Repubblica.

Remo Casilli/Reuters

Remo Casilli/Reuters

Madrid I Feb. 27

People gather to demonstrate.

Fernando Alvarado/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Fernando Alvarado/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Liverpool I Feb 26

Everton players hold Ukrainian flags before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City.

Jon Super/AP

Jon Super/AP

Paris I Feb. 26

People are silhouetted behind a European flag during a rally in support of Ukraine.

Adrienne Surprenant/AP

Adrienne Surprenant/AP

Buenos Aires I Feb. 25

Crowds gather to demonstrate in front of the Russian embassy.

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Montreal I Feb. 25

A woman listens to speakers as members of the Ukrainian community protest in front of the Russian Embassy.

Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images

Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images

Tbiilisi I Feb. 25

People gather for a rally in support in front of parliament.

Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images

Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images

Parana State, Brazil I Feb. 25

Members of the Ukrainian community hold national flags and signs as they participate in a protest.

Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images

Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images

Gdansk I Feb. 24

People gather in Solidarity Square.

Adam Warzawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Warzawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Dublin I Feb. 24:

Polina Rant with eyeshadow in the Ukrainian colours, participates in an anti-war protest.

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

