Photos: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened a meeting of senior party members in Beijing with calls for all Chinese people to “unite in struggle” and make China great again, as he prepares to defy succession norms and stay in power for at least five more years.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
The once-every-five-years event is a time for the party to celebrate itself in style — and remind the people of China who is in charge.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
All eyes are on Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, to see if he will become leader for life.
Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ju Peng/AP
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
The meeting is an orchestrated display of power. Months of careful preparation — and heightened security — mean it is almost certain to follow Xi’s script.
Even for people in China, the event can be removed from daily life, full of Marxist theory and arcane party lore.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
But the pomp and pageantry are a way for China’s leaders to put on a display of unity and strength. Tea is poured in synchrony.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Andy Wong/AP
And everyone is reminded of China’s decades of growing international influence, even as the country faces a sputtering economy, severe youth unemployment and simmering public resentment over Xi’s unwavering zero-covid policy.
Andy Wong/AP
Thomas Peter/Reuters
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
The congress is not a time for debate. Even in the Mao era, fierce power struggles within party elites took place offstage. Instead, new leaders and changes to the party constitution are presented for the delegates to rubber-stamp.
But for the outside world, the results provide vital clues about who is in or out of favor.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Xinhua/AFP/Getty Images
Mike Fiala/AFP/Getty Images
Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images
Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
This year, Xi is expected to be elevated above predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin in the pantheon of party leaders.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/Bloomberg News
Credits
Photo editing and production by Morgan Coates and Olivier Laurent