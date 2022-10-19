Photography

Photos: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

By Morgan Coates | Oct 19, 2022

Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened a meeting of senior party members in Beijing with calls for all Chinese people to “unite in struggle” and make China great again, as he prepares to defy succession norms and stay in power for at least five more years.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The once-every-five-years event is a time for the party to celebrate itself in style — and remind the people of China who is in charge.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

A man walks behind decorations for the 20th National Congress in Shanghai on Monday.

Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

All eyes are on Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, to see if he will become leader for life.

Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the congress on Sunday.

Ju Peng/AP

Ju Peng/AP

Military delegates leave after the opening ceremony on Sunday.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The meeting is an orchestrated display of power. Months of careful preparation — and heightened security — mean it is almost certain to follow Xi’s script.

Even for people in China, the event can be removed from daily life, full of Marxist theory and arcane party lore.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Xi is seen on a TV screen in a restaurant in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

But the pomp and pageantry are a way for China’s leaders to put on a display of unity and strength. Tea is poured in synchrony.

Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

Hostesses prepare drinks on Sunday.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The military band rehearses Sunday before the opening ceremony for the Communist Party congress.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

A man walks by a screen showing Xi on Wednesday.

Andy Wong/AP

Andy Wong/AP

And everyone is reminded of China’s decades of growing international influence, even as the country faces a sputtering economy, severe youth unemployment and simmering public resentment over Xi’s unwavering zero-covid policy.

Andy Wong/AP

A security guard at the end of the opening ceremony.

Thomas Peter/Reuters

Thomas Peter/Reuters

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the congress on Sunday.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The congress is not a time for debate. Even in the Mao era, fierce power struggles within party elites took place offstage. Instead, new leaders and changes to the party constitution are presented for the delegates to rubber-stamp.

But for the outside world, the results provide vital clues about who is in or out of favor.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Representatives attending the 9th Chinese Communist Party Congress in 1969.

Xinhua/AFP/Getty Images

Xinhua/AFP/Getty Images

Communist Party General Secretary Jiang Zemin delivers his reports to the opening of the 14th Chinese Communist Party Congress in 1992.

Mike Fiala/AFP/Getty Images

Mike Fiala/AFP/Getty Images

The Communist Party congress in 2002.

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Two security guards stand before the opening the Communist Party congress in 2012.

Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

Former president Hu Jintao and newly elected President Xi shake hands after the election in 2013.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

This year, Xi is expected to be elevated above predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin in the pantheon of party leaders.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Xi at the Communist Party congress on Sunday.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/Bloomberg News

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/Bloomberg News

