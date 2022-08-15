Photography

Anne Heche dies at 53: Remembering the wide-ranging actress in photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 15, 2022

Anne Heche, an actress whose roles ranged from a stress-ball White House aide in “Wag the Dog” to a Bates Motel stabbing victim in a remake of “Psycho,” but who claimed she was “blacklisted” from major studio projects in the late 1990s after she and Ellen DeGeneres broke ground as a celebrity same-sex couple, was taken off life support on Aug. 14. She was 53.

Carlo Allegri/AP

Her death, at a hospital in Los Angeles, was confirmed by her publicist Holly Baird. Ms. Heche had been hospitalized after driving her vehicle into a house in the city’s Mar Vista neighborhood on Aug. 5. The car was engulfed in flames, and she was pulled from the vehicle with severe burns. According to a statement one of her representatives released Friday, she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and was declared brain dead, and was kept on life support so that her organs could be donated.

An initial blood test found narcotics in her system, Los Angles police spokesman Tony Im told The Washington Post on Thursday night, but a full toxicology report was pending to determine if any substance was related to medical treatments.

April 4, 1997 | Washington, D.C.

Anne Heche at right, next to girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres, with Geordge Clooney and girlfriend Celine Balitran, before the White House correspondents' Associations dinner.

Susan Biddle/The Washington Post

June 19, 1997 | Hollywood

Actress-comedian Ellen DeGeneres, right, and actress Anne Heche arrive at the world premiere of the film "Face/Off."

Chris Pizzello/AP

Sept. 14, 1997 | Pasadena, Calif.

Ellen DeGeneres, center, stands between her mother, left and Anne Heche as they pose for photographers after arriving at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for the 49th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Jan. 18, 1998 | Beverly Hills

Actor Kurt Russell, center, hugs actresses and lovers Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Anne Heche as they arrive for the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

Hal Garb/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 13, 1998 | Burbank, Calif.

Actress Anne Heche, right, rises to give her partner, comedian Ellen DeGeneres a kiss during a break on the set of the "Ellen" show.

Susan Sterner/AP

June 8, 1998 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Anne Heche, left, and Harrison Ford embrace at the premiere of their film, "Six Days, Seven Nights."

Chris Pizzello/AP

Dec. 11, 2003 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Ann Heche poses for a photo at the Four Seasons Hotel to promote her Lifetime movie "Gracie's Choice."

Rc Francis/AP

Sept. 19, 2004 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Anne Heche speaks with Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog as she arrives for the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Heche is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her work on "Gracie's Choice."

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP

Sept. 11, 2005 | Los Angeles, Calf.

Actress Anne Heche arrives at the Creative Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP

July 19, 2006 | Pasadena, Calif.

From left: Actor John Amos, executive producer Jenny Bicks, and actors Anne Heche, James Tupper and Suleka Mathew talk about their new ABC show "Men In Trees" at the 2006 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.

REED SAXON/AP

June 10, 2007 | New York

John Turturro, left, and Anne Heche announce an award at the 61st Annual Tony Awards.

Jeff Christensen/AP

Jan. 17, 2009 | Park City, Ut.

Actress Anne Heche signs autographs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival.

Shea Walsh/AP

June 24, 2009 | Los Angeles, Calif.

From left: "Hung" cast member Sianoa Smit-McPhee, Anne Heche, Thomas Jane, Charlie Saxton and Eddie Jemison pose together at the premiere of the HBO comedy series.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Oct. 27, 2009 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Homer Heche Laffoon and Anne Heche at Columbia Pictures' premiere of Michael Jackson's "This Is It" at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

Feb. 10, 2011 | New York

Actors Ed Helms and Anne Heche attend a special screening of "Cedar Rapids" hosted by the Cinema Society at the SVA Theater.

Evan Agostini/AP

Jan. 21, 2012 | Park City, Ut.

Actress Anne Heche, left, walks along Main Street with an unidentified woman during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival.

Danny Moloshok/AP

Jan. 21, 2012 | Park City, Ut.

Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait.

Carlo Allegri/AP

Sept. 21, 2012, | Toronto

James Tupper and wife Anne Heche arrive on the red carpet at the Fifth Annual Rally For Kids With Cancer at Muzik Nightclub.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Nov. 23, 2012 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Anne Heche and Muno perform onstage at Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: Get The Sillies Out! 50+ city tour kick-off performance on Thanksgiving weekend at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Jan. 15, 2015 | Pasadena, Calif.

Jason Isaacs, left, and Anne Heche, cast members in the USA series "Dig," pose together at the NBCUniversal Cable 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jan. 23, 2017, | Park City, Ut.

Shirley MacLaine, left, and Anne Heche, right, chat with director producer Mark Pellington while waiting for a photo session at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival.

Jud Burkett/Invision/AP

Sept. 4, 2020 | Pasadena, Calif.

Actress Anne Heche poses atop a car as she arrives at the Drive-In to Erase MS gala.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

