Photos: NASA’s Artemis I rocket finally launches

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 16, 2022

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA took a significant step toward returning astronauts to the lunar surface early Wednesday, launching its massive Space Launch System rocket and lofting the first spacecraft designed for to fly humans to the moon since the Apollo era.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Eastern time, the rocket thundered through the sky above the Florida Space Coast, as hordes of onlookers cheered an ambitious mission the agency hopes will become a new chapter in the history of human exploration.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

“It’s a great day,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said after the launch.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nov. 15 | Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Artemis I, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the unmanned Orion spacecraft aboard sits on Launch Pad 39B.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nov. 15 | Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Guests at the Banana Creek viewing site wait for the launch of NASA's Space Launch System rocket.

NASA/AP

NASA/AP

Nov. 15 | Titusville Fla.

People gather at Veterans Memorial Park to wait for the launch of the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket.

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 15 | Titusville Fla.

People gather at the A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway to wait for the launch.

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 15 | Titusville, Fla.

People buy Artemis I memorabilia at the A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway while waiting for the launch.

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 15 | Titusville, Fla.

A man sells Artemis I memorabilia at the Veterans Memorial Park as people wait for the launch.

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 16 | Canaveral, Fla.

Spectators wait for the launch of NASA's new moon rocket launch at Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center.

Terry Renna/AP

Terry Renna/AP

Nov. 16 | Canaveral, Fla.

Artemis I, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the unmanned Orion spacecraft aboard blasts off from Launch Pad 39B.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nov. 16 | Titusville, Fla.

People at Veterans Memorial park watch as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off.

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 16 | Canaveral, Fla.

Artemis blasts off from Launch Pad 39B.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nov. 16 | Titusville Fla.

People at Veterans Memorial park watch as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off.

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 16 | Sebastian, Fla.

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off.

Joseph Rimkus/Reuters

Joseph Rimkus/Reuters

Nov. 16 | Titusville, Fla.

People at Veterans Memorial park watch as the Artemis lifts off.

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

