Photos: NASA’s Artemis I rocket finally launches

Photography
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA took a significant step toward returning astronauts to the lunar surface early Wednesday, launching its massive Space Launch System rocket and lofting the first spacecraft designed for to fly humans to the moon since the Apollo era.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Eastern time, the rocket thundered through the sky above the Florida Space Coast, as hordes of onlookers cheered an ambitious mission the agency hopes will become a new chapter in the history of human exploration.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
“It’s a great day,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said after the launch.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
NASA/AP
Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images
Terry Renna/AP
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images
Joseph Rimkus/Reuters
Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Christian Davenport