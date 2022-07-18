Photography

Photos: Claes Oldenburg, a whimsical father of pop art, dies at 93

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 18, 2022

Claes Oldenburg, a Swedish-born artist whose lighthearted caricatures of everyday things — such as monumental renderings of lipstick and binoculars as well as “soft sculptures” of hamburgers and ice cream cones — made him a leading force in pop art, died July 18 at his home in Manhattan. He was 93.

RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

His death was confirmed by Pace Gallery and Paula Cooper Gallery in New York, which represent him. The cause was complications from a fall, said Adriana Elgarresta, director of public relations at Pace.

RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Jan. 18, 1973 | Chicago, Ill.

Artist Claes Oldenburg, who designs and builds oversized objects in his expression of art, stands at Chicago's Art Iinstitute with giant replica of a three-way electric plug, one of his works being displayed in an exhibit, "Object Into Monument."

Larry Stoddard/AP

Larry Stoddard/AP

May 12, 1971 | New York

Claes Oldenburg's "Ice Bag-Scale C", a programmed kinetic sculpture, after installation at Museum of Modern art in New York. The silver neoprene-fiberglass bag, powered by machinery, changes in shape and light reflections.

AP

AP

Dec. 28, 1973 | Greenwich, Ct.

Claes Oldenburg's 12-foot high sculpture.

Anonymous/AP

Anonymous/AP

May 16, 1984 | Switzerland

"Balancing Tools" is the title of this huge metal sculpture erected by artist Claes Oldenburg and now set up in a private compound of a local company owner. The sculpture which features tools as hammer, screwdriver and nippers is a present by the sons of the company owner to their father's birthday.

MK/AP

MK/AP

No pop artist — not even his contemporaries Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein — created a body of public work to rival his. “Art had to mean more than just producing objects for galleries and museums,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1995. “I wanted to locate art in the experience of life.”

MK/AP

Feb,. 9, 1995 | Washington

Artist Claus Oldenburg and his wife, Coosje van Bruggen, stand in front of his giant lipstick sculpture outside the National Gallery of Art. Mr. Oldenburg’s second wife, Dutch-born sculptor Coosje van Bruggen, was his collaborator from 1976 until her death in 2009.

Charles Tasnadi/AP

Charles Tasnadi/AP

April 26, 1986, | New York

Artist Claes Oldenburg, left, poses with his wife Coosje Van Bruggen at their home on Broome St. in lower Manhattan.

David Bookstaver/Associated Press

David Bookstaver/Associated Press

Jan. 26, 1986 | Duisburg, West Germany

"Extinguished Match Stick," a sculpture by Oldenburg is exhibited at the Wilhelm-Lehmbruck Museum.

KARL-HEINZ KREIFELTS/AP

KARL-HEINZ KREIFELTS/AP

Dec. 17, 1986 | New York

"Knife Ship" from the 1985 performing "Il Corso del Coltello" (The Course of the Knife), featuring a large scale sculpture of a ship in the form of a Swiss Army Knife, was created by sculptor Claes Oldenburg, writer/curator Coosje van Bruggen and architect Prank O. Gehry. The ship, which will be exhibited at New York's Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum through mid-February, measures approximately 40 feet in length, 8 feet in height and 11 feet in depth.

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Oct. 30, 1997 | Berlin

Children play in front of the sculpture "Houseball, constructed by the artists Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg, at the former Checkpoint Charlie.

JOCKEL FINCK/Associated Press

JOCKEL FINCK/Associated Press

In Washington, Oldenburg’s work is represented by a gargantuan steel and fiberglass typewriter eraser in the sculpture garden of the National Gallery of Art. Although the subject of the sculpture is a mystery to many younger visitors, its giant pink wheel and wavy bristles give it a compelling form.

JOCKEL FINCK/Associated Press

May, 5 1999 | Washington

Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's, "Typewrter Eraser, Scale X," 1992, at the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Dec. 20, 2000 | Washington

President Bill Clinton applauds sculptor Claes Oldenburg after presenting the National Medal of Arts during ceremonies at Constitution Hall. The award is presented to individuals for their contributions to the arts in America.

STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images

STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images

March 1, 2002 | Philadelphia, Pa.

Oldenburg's "Clothespin" sculpture is displayed in the Center City section of Philadelphia.

Dan Loh/AP

Dan Loh/AP

Mr. Oldenburg’s outdoor installations included a giant cherry balanced on a spoon in the sculpture garden at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis; a monumental steel clothespin in Philadelphia’s Centre Square; a 20-ton baseball bat in front of Chicago’s Social Security Administration building; and a 38-foot-tall flashlight at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

Dan Loh/AP

Nov. 19, 2002 | Minneapolis, Minn.

The skyline is seen behind "Spoonbridge and Cherry" by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen in the city's Sculpture Garden near the Walker Art Center.

JIM MONE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

JIM MONE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

April 21, 2005 | Frankfurt, Germany

The headquarters of the DG Bank is seen with the plastic "Inverted Collar and Tie" designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen.

Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Aug. 15, 2006 | Cleveland

The Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen sculpture "Free Stamp" is shown at Willard Park.

MARK DUNCAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

MARK DUNCAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sept. 27, 2006 | Seoul, South Korea

An imposing 20-meter high (66-foot) statue designed by Claes Oldenburg and his wife Coosje Van Bruggen stands at the head of the Cheonggye stream.

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

June 5, 2009, | Cleveland

A sculpture titled "Giant Toothpaste Tube" by Claes Thure Oldenburg rests in front of a painting titled "Marilyn" by Andy Warhol in the new east wing galleries at the Cleveland Museum of Art Friday.

Tony Dejak/AP

Tony Dejak/AP

Aug. 1, 2021 | Tokyo, Japan

The large-scale street art "Saw, Sawing" by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen is seen outside the Main Press Centre facility on day 9 of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

In 2017, reflecting on Mr. Oldenburg’s career, New York Times arts writer Randy Kennedy observed that it is easy “to forget just how radical his work was when it first appeared, expanding the definition of sculpture by making it somehow more accessibly human and more cerebral at the same time.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Oct. 29, 2012 | Bilbao, Spain

Claes Oldenburg poses during the presentation of the exhibition "Claes Oldenburg. The Sixties" at the Guggenheim Bilbao Museum.

RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Fred A. Bernstein