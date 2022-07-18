Photos: Claes Oldenburg, a whimsical father of pop art, dies at 93

Photography
Claes Oldenburg, a Swedish-born artist whose lighthearted caricatures of everyday things — such as monumental renderings of lipstick and binoculars as well as “soft sculptures” of hamburgers and ice cream cones — made him a leading force in pop art, died July 18 at his home in Manhattan. He was 93.
RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
His death was confirmed by Pace Gallery and Paula Cooper Gallery in New York, which represent him. The cause was complications from a fall, said Adriana Elgarresta, director of public relations at Pace.
RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Larry Stoddard/AP
AP
Anonymous/AP
MK/AP
No pop artist — not even his contemporaries Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein — created a body of public work to rival his. “Art had to mean more than just producing objects for galleries and museums,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1995. “I wanted to locate art in the experience of life.”
MK/AP
Charles Tasnadi/AP
David Bookstaver/Associated Press
KARL-HEINZ KREIFELTS/AP
Marty Lederhandler/AP
JOCKEL FINCK/Associated Press
In Washington, Oldenburg’s work is represented by a gargantuan steel and fiberglass typewriter eraser in the sculpture garden of the National Gallery of Art. Although the subject of the sculpture is a mystery to many younger visitors, its giant pink wheel and wavy bristles give it a compelling form.
JOCKEL FINCK/Associated Press
The Washington Post
STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images
Dan Loh/AP
Mr. Oldenburg’s outdoor installations included a giant cherry balanced on a spoon in the sculpture garden at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis; a monumental steel clothespin in Philadelphia’s Centre Square; a 20-ton baseball bat in front of Chicago’s Social Security Administration building; and a 38-foot-tall flashlight at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.
Dan Loh/AP
JIM MONE/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images
MARK DUNCAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images
Tony Dejak/AP
Leon Neal/Getty Images
In 2017, reflecting on Mr. Oldenburg’s career, New York Times arts writer Randy Kennedy observed that it is easy “to forget just how radical his work was when it first appeared, expanding the definition of sculpture by making it somehow more accessibly human and more cerebral at the same time.”
Leon Neal/Getty Images
RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
More from the Post
Claes Oldenburg, a whimsical father of pop art, dies at 93
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Fred A. Bernstein