Photography

Photos from the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremonies

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 4, 2022

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremonies.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Feb.4

The Olympic rings during the opening ceremony.

Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Feb. 4

Flag bearer Sarah Escobar of Team Ecuador carries the flag of Ecuador during the Opening Ceremony.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Feb. 4

The delegation of Japan during the opening ceremony.

Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 4

An inflatable depicting Bing Dwen Dwen, one of the mascots, during the opening ceremony.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Feb. 4

The flag of the People's Republic of China is raised.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Feb. 4

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.

Ashley Landis/AP

Ashley Landis/AP

Feb.4

Performers create a flower display with LED lights.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Feb. 4

The Chinese flag is carried by performers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images

Feb. 4

Fireworks light up the sky.

Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 4

China's President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach greet the crowd.

Matt Slocum/AP

Matt Slocum/AP

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Toby Melville/Reuters

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Feb. 4

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.

Jae C. Hong/AP

Jae C. Hong/AP

Feb. 4

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Feb. 4

People watch the Opening Ceremony from a parking lot.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

February 4

Fans take their seats inside the stadium.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Feb. 4

Performers during the opening ceremony.

Marko Djurica/Reuters

Marko Djurica/Reuters

Feb. 4

Performers get ready for show.

David J. Phillip/AP

David J. Phillip/AP

Feb. 4

Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Feb. 4

A woman wearing a face mask holds a Chinese national flag.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

More from the Post

Beijing Olympics

Top gear

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys