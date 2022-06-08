The scene after a car crashed into a Berlin crowd, killing 1 and injuring several more

Photography
BERLIN — A car plowed into a group of people in Berlin’s Charlottenburg district Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring several more, before bystanders detained the driver, reported police.
It is not clear whether the incident was deliberate or accidental, Martin Dams, a police spokesman told The Washington Post, adding that some people were “severely injured.”
