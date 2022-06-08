Photography

The scene after a car crashed into a Berlin crowd, killing 1 and injuring several more

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 8, 2022

BERLIN — A car plowed into a group of people in Berlin’s Charlottenburg district Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring several more, before bystanders detained the driver, reported police.

Michele Tantussi/Reuters

It is not clear whether the incident was deliberate or accidental, Martin Dams, a police spokesman told The Washington Post, adding that some people were “severely injured.”

Police officers stand next to a car that crashed into a group of people and ended up in a storefront near Breitscheidplatz, on June 8.

General view of the emergency response at the Kurfuerstendamm-Tauentzienstrasse junction after a car crashed into a group of people before hitting a storefront.

Emergency crews work at the site.

Emergency crews assist the injured at the Kurfuerstendamm-Tauentzienstrasse junction.

Police officers cover the body of a dead person at a cordoned-off area.

First responders work at the scene.

Emergency responders stand at the site where a car plowed into pedestrians.

Rescue workers help an injured person.

Emergency responders stand at the site.

Police block the scene.

