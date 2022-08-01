Basketball great Bill Russell dies at 88: Highlights from his career

Photography
Throughout his basketball career, Bill Russell compiled a legacy of championship achievement unparalleled in any sport. As the dominant defensive player of his generation, he won an Olympic gold medal for the U.S. basketball team in 1956, then over the next 13 years led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships.
AP/AP
As the cornerstone of the franchise’s dynasty of the 1950s and 1960s, Mr. Russell won enduring renown as the most successful player in the history of team sports. When the Celtics named him head coach in 1966, he became the first Black man to hold that role in a major professional sport in the United States.
AP/AP
Mr. Russell, who died July 31 at 88, was indomitable on and off the court and one of the most fascinating public figures to straddle sports and civil rights. He was intensely driven and innovative as an athlete, notably when pitted in electrifying matchups against Wilt Chamberlain, the dominant scorer of the era. Their rivalry elevated the popularity of the National Basketball Association.
AP/AP
Ed Widdis/AP
Dick Raphael/NBAE/Getty Images
Harold Filan/AP
Walt Zeboski/AP
Andy Kuno/AFP/Getty Images
Josh Reynolds/AP
Matt York/AP
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
