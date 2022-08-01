Photography

Basketball great Bill Russell dies at 88: Highlights from his career

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 1, 2022

Throughout his basketball career, Bill Russell compiled a legacy of championship achievement unparalleled in any sport. As the dominant defensive player of his generation, he won an Olympic gold medal for the U.S. basketball team in 1956, then over the next 13 years led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships.

As the cornerstone of the franchise’s dynasty of the 1950s and 1960s, Mr. Russell won enduring renown as the most successful player in the history of team sports. When the Celtics named him head coach in 1966, he became the first Black man to hold that role in a major professional sport in the United States.

Mr. Russell, who died July 31 at 88, was indomitable on and off the court and one of the most fascinating public figures to straddle sports and civil rights. He was intensely driven and innovative as an athlete, notably when pitted in electrifying matchups against Wilt Chamberlain, the dominant scorer of the era. Their rivalry elevated the popularity of the National Basketball Association.

Feb. 21, 1951 | Boston

Bill Russell (6) Boston Celtics, goes up against defense Charlie Share (70), St. Louis Hawks, to score a basket in the first period of their National Basketball Association game at Boston Garden.

Feb. 23, 1956 | San Francisco

University of San Francisco basketball player Bill Russell poses for a photograph.

Dec. 19, 1956 | Boston

Bill Russell, right, signs the contract with the Boston Celtics at Boston Garden. Seated at left is Celtics co-owner and president Walter Brown, and standing behind him is co-owner Lou Pieri.

April 24, 1963 | Los Angeles

Bill Russell, right, hoists teammate Bob Cousy in a victory hug in the Boston dressing room after the Celtics won their fifth consecutive NBA championship, beating the Lakers 112-109.

Feb. 1, 1963 | Boston

Boston Celtics player Bill Russell (6) flies past Syracuse Nationals defender John Kerr (10) during a basketball game at Boston Garden.

Jan. 14, 1964 | Boston

Boston Celtics player Bill Russell receives "Player of the Year" award from National Basketball Association Commissioner Walter Kennedy during half time of the All-Stars game at Boston Garden.

April 11, 1966 | Boston

Boston Celtics player Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia 76ers in playoff action.

April 18, 1966 | Boston

Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team, April 18, 1966. Russell, 32, former University of San Francisco star becomes first black coach in National Basketball Association history.

April 29, 1966 | Boston

Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship.

Jan. 1, 1968 | Boston

Bill Russell (6) of the Boston Celtics shoots against Wilt Chamberlain (13) of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at the Boston Garden.

May 2, 1968 | Los Angeles

Player-coach Bill Russell talks to newsmen after leading the Boston Celtics to an NBA title.

Nov. 7, 1987 | Sacramento

Sacramento Kings' new coach Bill Russell had a reason to laugh as he talked to players Michael Jackson (2) and other teammates late in the fourth quarter at Sacramento's Arco arena in the season's opener, going on to win 134-106.

Feb. 13, 2000 | Oakland, Calif.

Basketball greats Michael Jordan, left, and Bill Russell greet each other prior to the announcement that Washington, D.C., home of the Wizards, will host the 2001 All-Star Game.

June 6, 2008 | Boston

Former NBA players Bill Russell, left, and Bob Lanier share a laugh during the ceremonial opening of a new reading and learning center at a community center.

Feb. 14, 2009 | Phoenix, Az.

Bill Russell reacts at a news conference as he learns the most valuable player award for the NBA basketball championships has been renamed the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

Feb. 15, 2011 | Washington

President Barack Obama presents Basketball Hall of Fame member and human rights advocate Bill Russell the 2010 Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House.

May 18, 2011 | Boston

Bill Russell speaks during a DNC fundraiser attended by President Barack Obama at the Boston Center for the Arts.

Feb. 19, 2017 | New Orleans

Former NBA players Bill Russell, left, and Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr. react as they are honored during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center.

