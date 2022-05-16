Photography

Photos: A blood moon lunar eclipse lights up the night sky

By Morgan Coates | May 16, 2022

On Sunday night, the first total lunar eclipse of 2022 turned the moon red – known as a blood moon – for sky watchers across the globe. This full lunar eclipse happened during a super moon as well, when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger than normal.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the sun and moon. As the moon is swallowed by Earth’s shadow, some sunlight skims around the edges of Earth through our atmosphere and red light is scattered toward the moon.

May 16 | Barcelona, Spain

The moon during an eclipse behind Tibidabo amusement park.

May 15 | Temple City, Calif.

This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year.

May 15 | La Paz, Bolivia

A man takes a photo during the first blood moon lunar eclipse of the year at the Killi Killi lookout.

May 16 | Frankfurt, Germany

A lunar eclipse begins as the full moon sets over the hills of the Taunus mountains.

May 16 | Skopje, North Macedonia

The moon is seen during lunar eclipse.

May 15 | Huntington Beach, Calif.

A total lunar eclipse creates a "super blood moon." The eclipse coincided with a super moon which occurs when the moon is at its closest point to earth.

May 16 | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

People watch a blood moon during a total lunar eclipse.

May 15 | Mexico City, Mexico

The moon during an eclipse.

May 16 | Skopje, North Macedonia

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse.

May 15 | Santiago, Chile

The blood moon is seen during a penumbral lunar eclipse in Santiago.

May 15, | Los Angeles., Calif.

The St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church is seen as the moon moves through the shadow of the earth during a "Blood Moon" lunar eclipse.

May 16 | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse.

