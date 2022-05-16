Photos: A blood moon lunar eclipse lights up the night sky

Photography
On Sunday night, the first total lunar eclipse of 2022 turned the moon red – known as a blood moon – for sky watchers across the globe. This full lunar eclipse happened during a super moon as well, when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger than normal.
Daniel Munoz/AFP/Getty Images
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the sun and moon. As the moon is swallowed by Earth’s shadow, some sunlight skims around the edges of Earth through our atmosphere and red light is scattered toward the moon.
Daniel Munoz/AFP/Getty Images
Marta Perez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Juan Karita/AP
Michael Probst/AP
Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters
Michael Heiman/Getty Images
Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images
Víctor Abreu/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
David Swanson/Reuters
Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Morgan Coates, text by Matthew Cappucci and Kasha Patel