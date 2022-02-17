Photography

Photos: Historic rain and mudslides in Brazilian city kill at least 104

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 17, 2022

A relentless downpour in a mountainous region of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state triggered flooding and massive mudslides that have killed at least 104 people, authorities said Thursday, as they continued to search the wreckage for missing residents and braced for the toll to rise.

Andre Borges/Bloomberg

The devastation was most acute in Petrópolis, a city of about 300,000, which was hit by a historic deluge Tuesday, the force of the rain and quantity of water catching local officials by surprise.

Andre Borges/Bloomberg

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

An aerial view on the damage caused by the heavy rains.

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

Residents and rescue workers clear debris after heavy rains caused landslides.

Andre Borges/Bloomberg

Andre Borges/Bloomberg

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

Rescue workers using a sniffer dog look for victims.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

A man carries a dog away from a residential area destroyed by mudslides.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

People carry the corpse of a victim out of the rubble after a mudslide.

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

Rescue workers remove the body of a mudslide victim.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

People react as they look for victims.

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

Residents embrace.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

Residents recover belongs from thier homes destroyed by mudslides.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

Dogs walk by damaged vehicles.

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

A view of the damage.

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

Rescue workers and residents search for victims.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

People carry bodies at a mudslide at Morro da Oficina.

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

People work at a site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina.

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

Feb. 16 | Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro

A member of the fire services rescue team lifts rubble to look for survivors.

Getty Images

Getty Images

