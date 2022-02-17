Photos: Historic rain and mudslides in Brazilian city kill at least 104

Photography
A relentless downpour in a mountainous region of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state triggered flooding and massive mudslides that have killed at least 104 people, authorities said Thursday, as they continued to search the wreckage for missing residents and braced for the toll to rise.
Andre Borges/Bloomberg
The devastation was most acute in Petrópolis, a city of about 300,000, which was hit by a historic deluge Tuesday, the force of the rain and quantity of water catching local officials by surprise.
Andre Borges/Bloomberg
Andre Borges/Bloomberg
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS
RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS
Getty Images
