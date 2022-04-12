Photography

The scene after multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 12, 2022

NEW YORK — At least 13 people were injured in a shooting that erupted on a New York subway platform during Tuesday’s morning rush. Five of the victims sustained wounds from gunfire, a police spokesperson said citing preliminary reports.

John Taggart For The Washington Post

Officers received a 911 call to the 36th Street subway station near 4th Avenue in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood just before 8:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

April 12

Police and emergency responders at the site of the shooting.

Spencer Platt/Photographer: Spencer Platt/Gett

April 12

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop.

John Minchillo/AP

April 12

Members of the New York Police Department and emergency personel crowd the streets near a subway station.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

April 12

Emergency personnel work near the scene.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

April 12

A police officer checks Manhattan subways after the shooting at a subway station.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

April 12

People wait for the subway train after a shooting.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

April 12

Onlookers watch as police and emergency responders gather at the site.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

April 12

Camera crews on the scene.

John Taggart For The Washington Post

April 12

People look out at the scene.

John Taggart For The Washington Post

April 12

Investigators work the scene.

John Taggart For The Washington Post

April 12

Police and emergency responders gather at the site.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

April 12

Police personnel on the scene.

John Taggart For The Washington Post

April 12

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop.

John Minchillo/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher