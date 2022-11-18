Photos: Buffalo braces for a potentially historic snowstorm

Photography
A potentially historic snowstorm is set to plaster some of the most snow-prone cities on the continent with up to 5 feet of accumulation. Buffalo and Watertown, N.Y. — two cities on the eastern tips of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, respectively — are in line for an extreme lake-effect snow event.
Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post
The National Weather Service in Buffalo is taking an unusually grave tone in its forecast, writing that the episode could be “paralyzing” and “crippling.” On Thursday afternoon, it increased the predicted snowfall around Buffalo from a range of 36 to 48 inches to 48 to 60 inches.
Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post
Lindsay Dedario/Reuters
Lindsay Dedario/Reuters
Lindsay Dedario/Reuters
Lindsay Dedario/Reuters
Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post
Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post
Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post
Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post
Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post
Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Matthew Cappucci