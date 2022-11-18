Photography

Photos: Buffalo braces for a potentially historic snowstorm

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 18, 2022

A potentially historic snowstorm is set to plaster some of the most snow-prone cities on the continent with up to 5 feet of accumulation. Buffalo and Watertown, N.Y. — two cities on the eastern tips of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, respectively — are in line for an extreme lake-effect snow event.

Joshua Thermidor/For The Washington Post

The National Weather Service in Buffalo is taking an unusually grave tone in its forecast, writing that the episode could be “paralyzing” and “crippling.” On Thursday afternoon, it increased the predicted snowfall around Buffalo from a range of 36 to 48 inches to 48 to 60 inches.

Nov. 18 | Buffalo

A plow truck hits a street in Buffalo.

Nov. 18 | Buffalo

A resident uses a snowblower to clear a driveway.

Nov. 18 | Buffalo

Snow covers berries on a tree.

Nov. 18 | Buffalo

A man shovels snow.

Nov. 17 | Buffalo

A security guard takes a phone call outside Buffalo Tap House bar on West Chippewa Street.

Nov. 17 | Buffalo

A person crosses Franklin Street.

Nov. 17 | Buffalo

The Shea’s Buffalo Theatre sign illuminates Main Street.

Nov. 17 | Buffalo

A group of people wait for entry to a movie theater.

Nov. 17 | Buffalo

Snow falls on Fountain Plaza train station on Main Street.

Nov. 17 | Buffalo

A person crosses Main Street.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Matthew Cappucci