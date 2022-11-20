Photos: At least 5 killed after gunman opens fire at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs

Photography
COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at an LGBTQ club killed five people and injured 18 others overnight, police said early Sunday.
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
Club Q, where police said the first call came in minutes before midnight, described it as a “hate attack.”
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
Lt. Pamela Castro, a police spokesperson, told reporters the suspect was injured, in custody and receiving treatment at a hospital. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was one of the 18 injured. She declined to comment on a motive and said the FBI was assisting in the investigation.
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
Geneva Heffernan/AP
Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
KTTV/AP
Kevin Mohatt/Reuters
Thomas Peipert/AP
REUTERS
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher