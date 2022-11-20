Photography

Photos: At least 5 killed after gunman opens fire at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 20, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at an LGBTQ club killed five people and injured 18 others overnight, police said early Sunday.

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Club Q, where police said the first call came in minutes before midnight, described it as a “hate attack.”

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Lt. Pamela Castro, a police spokesperson, told reporters the suspect was injured, in custody and receiving treatment at a hospital. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was one of the 18 injured. She declined to comment on a motive and said the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

The scene after the shooting outside Club Q.

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

The scene after the shooting outside Club Q.

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

A police officer exits his car near a crime scene at a LGBTQ nightclub.

Geneva Heffernan/AP

Geneva Heffernan/AP

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

A Colorado Springs Community Service officer speaks with Jace Khosla the morning after the mass shooting at Club Q.

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

An unidentified woman at the site where people began placing flowers at the police tape for a growing memorial.

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

A bouquet of flowers is left near Club Q.

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

Kara and CF Too and her children place flowers at the police tape.

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

Kara Too hugs Joshua Thurman, who was inside the club during the attack.

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

The scene after the shooting.

KTTV/AP

KTTV/AP

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

A police officer sits in their vehicle while responding to the mass shooting.

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

Crime tape is set up near the nightclub.

Thomas Peipert/AP

Thomas Peipert/AP

Nov. 20 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

A view of various security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street, after the shooting.

REUTERS

REUTERS

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher