Photos: Landslide and floods in Ecuador’s capital kills 24

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 2, 2022

A landslide and floods triggered by hours of pounding rainfall in Ecuador killed 24 people in the capital, Quito, and injured nearly 50 others, officials said.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Twelve people remained missing Tuesday night, the municipality said, after a hillside collapsed.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

A muddy deluge engulfed the streets, washing away cars, tree trunks and rocks in the La Gasca and La Comuna neighborhoods under the slopes of the Pichincha volcano that overlooks the city.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Rescue workers and local residents remove debris following a mudslide.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Firefighter rescue crews continue searching homes and streets covered by mud.

STRINGER/REUTERS

STRINGER/REUTERS

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Rescue workers carry away the body of a victim.

Dolores Ochoa/AP

Dolores Ochoa/AP

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Residents cry as bodies are recovered.

Dolores Ochoa/AP

Dolores Ochoa/AP

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

An aerial view of mud after a flood in the La Gasca neighborhood.

RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Army members and a dog search for victims amid mud in the La Gasca neighborhood.

RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Firefighter rescue crews continue searching homes and streets covered by mud.

STRINGER/REUTERS

STRINGER/REUTERS

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Karen Maite, 16, is helped by rescue crews.

STRINGER/REUTERS

STRINGER/REUTERS

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

A view of a destroyed vehicle.

JOSE JACOME/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JOSE JACOME/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JOSE JACOME/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JOSE JACOME/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Workers remove debris during a rescue operation.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Rescue workers and local residents remove debris.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Residents are seen in an area of a landslide as firefighter rescue crews continue searching homes and streets covered by mud.

STRINGER/REUTERS

STRINGER/REUTERS

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Military personnel assist a rescue operation.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Residents of the La Comuna neighborhood carry the coffin of a resident killed by a mudslide.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

The first floor of a house damaged by a mudslide.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Workers silhouetted at a tunnel in the La Comuna neighborhood.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Workers remove debris during a rescue operation.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Feb. 1 | Quito, Ecuador

Workers remove debris during a rescue operation following a mudslide.

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Karen Toro/Bloomberg

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher