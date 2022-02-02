Photos: Landslide and floods in Ecuador’s capital kill 24

Photography
A landslide and floods triggered by hours of pounding rainfall in Ecuador killed 24 people in the capital, Quito, and injured nearly 50 others, officials said.
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Twelve people remained missing Tuesday night, the municipality said, after a hillside collapsed.
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
A muddy deluge engulfed the streets, washing away cars, tree trunks and rocks in the La Gasca and La Comuna neighborhoods under the slopes of the Pichincha volcano that overlooks the city.
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Jonatan Rosas
Dolores Ochoa/AP
Dolores Ochoa/AP
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Image
Jonatan Rosas
Jonatan Rosas
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Jonatan Rosas
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Karen Toro/Bloomberg
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher