Photography

Photos show harrowing escape from Robb Elementary School as the shooting unfolded

By Washington Post Staff | May 27, 2022

Pete Luna, the general manager of the Uvalde Leader-News, first found out something was happening at Robb Elementary School at 11:37 a.m. on Tuesday after getting a text from a friend.

He arrived on the scene by 12:05.

Photo by Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-New/Photo by Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-New

As he heard people calling out names of loved ones inside, this is what he saw:

Photo by Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-New/Photo by Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-New

Photos by Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News.

More from the Post

What did police do at Texas school shooting? A timeline emerges.

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Production by Karly Domb Sadof