Photos: Here’s how Europe is dealing with extreme heat

Photography
LONDON — “BRITAIN IS MELTING,” one front page here read Tuesday, as record heat and raging wildfires in France and Spain brought the toll of extreme temperatures up close for many Europeans.
Matt Dunham/AP
In Britain, schools closed and subway authorities urged commuters to shelter at home as the U.K. Weather Service announced that Monday was the country’s warmest night on record and Tuesday its hottest day.
Matt Dunham/AP
STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Peter Dejong/AP
Yves Herman/Reuters
Frank Augstein/AP
Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images
TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Alberto Pezzali/AP
TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS
Manu Fernandez/AP
Paul White/AP
Matt Dunham/AP
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/ShutterstockL
Angel Garcia/Bloomberg
Jon Super/AP
INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images
PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg
