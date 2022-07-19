Photography

Photos: Here’s how Europe is dealing with extreme heat

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 19, 2022

LONDON — “BRITAIN IS MELTING,” one front page here read Tuesday, as record heat and raging wildfires in France and Spain brought the toll of extreme temperatures up close for many Europeans.

Matt Dunham/AP

In Britain, schools closed and subway authorities urged commuters to shelter at home as the U.K. Weather Service announced that Monday was the country’s warmest night on record and Tuesday its hottest day.

July 19 | Chatelet, Belgium

A nurse refreshes a resident of the nursing home using a water spray can in their nursing home.

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 19 | Chatelet, Belgium

A nurse refreshes a resident of the nursing home using a water spray can.

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 19 | Amsterdam

As the Dutch capital baked in the heat, municipal workers sprayed water on bridges over the city's canals to prevent metal in the constructions expanding which can jam them shut blocking boat traffic.

Peter Dejong/AP

July 19 | Brussels

A boy refreshes himself in a fountain during hot weather.

Yves Herman/Reuters

July 19 | London

Members of the Australian cabaret and Circus troupe cool down in a fountain.

Frank Augstein/AP

July 19 | London

People cover their heads to shelter from the sun as they walk past the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park.

Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images

July 19 | London

A lifeguard drinks water as people swim in the Serpentine Lake during hot weather in Hyde Park.

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

July 19 | Farnborough, England

Visitors past an ice cream van, at the Farnborough Air Show fair.

Alberto Pezzali/AP

July 19 | London

An ice cream vendor uses a bottle of water to cool down.

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

July 19 | Zamora, Spain

Residents stay at an evacuation center following the wildfires across the province of Zamora, on the second heatwave of the year.

ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS

July 18 | Madrid

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day.

Manu Fernandez/AP

July 18 | Madrid

A road worker stops to take a drink of water.

Paul White/AP

July 18 | London

A police officer gives water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace.

Matt Dunham/AP

July 18 | London

A police horse drinks from a bucket during a hot day.

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/ShutterstockL

July 18 | Barcelona

Paramedics help a patient into an ambulance during a heat wave.

Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

July 18 | Manchester, England

Belgium fans on the stands shade themselves from the sun while waiting for the start of the Women Euro 2022 group D soccer match between Italy and Belgium at the Manchester City Academy Stadium.

Jon Super/AP

July 18 | Cologne

A man and his son cool down with water hoses.

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

July 18 | Nijmegen, Netherlands

A man drinks water from a public drinking establishment.

PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

July 18 | London

A pedestrian shelters in the shade of the Bank of England.

Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

