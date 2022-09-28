Photography

The scene in Florida as Hurricane Ian nears Category 5

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength with maximum sustained winds of almost 155 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday. Ahead of a landfall expected by Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists warned it will cause “catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula.”

Octavio Jones/For The Washington Post

Sept. 28

A view of the Davis Islands Yacht Club overlooking Tampa Bay.

Octavio Jones/For The Washington Post

Octavio Jones/For The Washington Post

Sept. 28

High surf hits the beaches before dawn at the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier in Brevard.

USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

Sept. 28

Lew Hendrix collects palm branches blown down by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa.

Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post

Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post

Sept. 28

A TV crew broadcasts from the beach at Fort Myers ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Marco Bello/Reuters

Sept. 28

A man walks away from the beach ahead of Ian, in Fort Myers.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Marco Bello/Reuters

Sept. 28

Bill Bravato’s dog Ryder gets tangled in her rain jacket while Bravato hurried a walk with Ryder and Togo while the outer bands of Hurricane Ian arrived in Tampa.

Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post

Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post

Sept. 28

Patrons exit a convenience store while collecting last minute supplies in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Tampa.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Sept. 28

A motorist travels near the Sarasota Bay waterfront as Hurricane Ian approaches, in Sarasota.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Sept. 28

Residents exercise at the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive in Saint Petersburg.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Sept. 28

Boats are anchored as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive in the area, in Sarasota.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sept. 28

Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her mobile home in Davie.

Joe Cavaretta/AP

Joe Cavaretta/AP

Sept. 28

Gary and Sharon Adams clear their yard of debris in Hollywood.

South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

Sept. 28

Ivan Mendoza begins to repair damage at his mobile home in Davie.

Joe Cavaretta/AP

Joe Cavaretta/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher