In photos: Death toll passes 134 after a bridge collapsed in India

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 31, 2022

NEW DELHI — Indian officials filed homicide charges Monday against the operators of a suspension bridge and launched an investigation after at least 134 people were killed when the footbridge collapsed, sending tourists tumbling into the Machchhu River in western Gujarat state.

In addition to the dead, there are still a number of people missing as of midday Monday, Ashok Yadav, a Gujarat police official, told The Washington Post. Some outlets, citing unnamed officials, reported the death toll could be higher, exceeding 140. The accident took place in Morbi, a riverside town known for its Victorian-era bridge and old town, and came amid a holiday rush: tourists have been celebrating Diwali as well as the Gujarati New Year, which fell this year on Oct. 26.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

Volunteers and health workers carry a victim.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

Relatives of a victim mourn.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

People are rushed to the hospital.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

People are rushed to the hospital.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

A survivor of the pedestrian bridge collapse lies at a hospital.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

People prepare to cremate the body of a victim.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

Volunteers carry water bottles for rescue personnel at the site of the bridge collapse.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

People gather as rescuers search for survivors.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to the pedestrian bridge that collapsed.

Oct. 31 | Morbi, India

A search and rescue operation is conducted.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Niha Masih and Gerry Shih