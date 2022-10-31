In photos: Death toll passes 134 after a bridge collapsed in India

Photography
NEW DELHI — Indian officials filed homicide charges Monday against the operators of a suspension bridge and launched an investigation after at least 134 people were killed when the footbridge collapsed, sending tourists tumbling into the Machchhu River in western Gujarat state.
Ajit Solanki/AP
In addition to the dead, there are still a number of people missing as of midday Monday, Ashok Yadav, a Gujarat police official, told The Washington Post. Some outlets, citing unnamed officials, reported the death toll could be higher, exceeding 140. The accident took place in Morbi, a riverside town known for its Victorian-era bridge and old town, and came amid a holiday rush: tourists have been celebrating Diwali as well as the Gujarati New Year, which fell this year on Oct. 26.
Ajit Solanki/AP
Ajit Solanki/AP
Ajit Solanki/AP
Ajit Solanki/AP
SIDDHARAJ SOLANKI
SIDDHARAJ SOLANKI
Ajit Solanki/AP
Ajit Solanki/AP
Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images
Stringer/Reuters
Ajit Solanki/AP
Ajit Solanki/AP
