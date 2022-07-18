Photography

The scene after a gunman killed 3 at an Indiana mall

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 18, 2022

A gunman shot and killed three people and injured two others at a mall in Indiana on Sunday evening before he was fatally shot by a bystander, officials said.

KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK/via REUTERS

The gunman, described as an adult male, was armed with a “long gun” and appears to have acted alone, Chief Jim Ison of the Greenwood Police Department said at a news conference.

KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK/via REUTERS

July 17

Emergency personnel gather after a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall.

KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK/REUTERS

KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK/REUTERS

July 17

People are evacuated from Greenwood Park Mall after reports of shots fired. Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 6 p.m. local time at the food court in Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, a city just south of Indianapolis.

BlingX/REUTERS

BlingX/REUTERS

July 17

James Arthur and his family, including daughter, Madison Willoughby react after leaving the mall.

KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

July 17

Law enforcement wait outside. The victims included one male and four females, Chief Jim Ison said, without specifying which were among the dead or injured.

Kelly Wilkinson/AP

Kelly Wilkinson/AP

July 17

ATF officers arrive on the scene. A motive was not yet known, Chief Ison said, but law enforcement had viewed surveillance video of the episode.

Kelly Wilkinson/AP

Kelly Wilkinson/AP

July 17

A general view of Greenwood Park Mall after the shooting. A nearby “good Samaritan” shot the gunman, Chief Ison said. He added that the bystander was lawfully carrying a firearm, which he said he believed was a handgun, and “appears to be cooperating fully.”

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

July 17

A shopping cart is seen behind a crime scene tape.

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

July 17

Law enforcement officers walk near the crime scene.

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

July 17

A law enforcement officer pushes a shopping cart.

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

July 17

Law enforcement officers attach a crime scene tape to a shopping cart.

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

July 17

Law enforcement officers attach a crime scene tape to a shopping cart, on the scene.

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

July 17

FBI agents gather at the scene. Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers said in a second statement that while the gunman’s identity and motive were not yet known, “we do know that someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight.”

Kelly Wilkinson/AP

Kelly Wilkinson/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher