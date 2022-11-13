Photos and videos: Aftermath of Istanbul explosion

Photography
An afternoon explosion on one of Turkey’s busiest shopping thoroughfares Sunday killed at least six people and injured dozens more, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, calling the explosion a “treacherous attack.”
Kemal Aslan/Rueters
Photojournalists from various wire services were on the scene to documenting what the aftermath looked like.
Kemal Aslan/Rueters
Kemal Aslan/Rueters
/TWP
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Emrah Gurel/AP
/TWP
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Kemal Aslan/Rueters
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Emrah Gurel/AP
Kemal Aslan/Rueters
Francisco Seco/AP
More from the Post
At least 6 dead after explosion in Istanbul shopping district, authorities say
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman, video editing by Leila Barghouty