Photography

Photos and videos: Aftermath of Istanbul explosion

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 13, 2022

An afternoon explosion on one of Turkey’s busiest shopping thoroughfares Sunday killed at least six people and injured dozens more, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, calling the explosion a “treacherous attack.”

Kemal Aslan/Rueters

Photojournalists from various wire services were on the scene to documenting what the aftermath looked like.

Kemal Aslan/Rueters

Police members work at the scene.

Kemal Aslan/Rueters

Kemal Aslan/Rueters

This browser does not support the video element.

/TWP

A boy separated from his parents is cared for.

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Security and ambulances at the scene.

Emrah Gurel/AP

Emrah Gurel/AP

This browser does not support the video element.

/TWP

People head to a secured area.

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Burak Kara/Getty Images

A forensic technician holds a camera at the scene.

Kemal Aslan/Rueters

Kemal Aslan/Rueters

People walk away from the scene as Turkish policemen try to secure the area.

Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

Emergency personnel investigate the scene.

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Burak Kara/Getty Images

People go to a secured area,

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Security and ambulances at the scene.

Emrah Gurel/AP

Emrah Gurel/AP

Ambulances at the scene.

Kemal Aslan/Rueters

Kemal Aslan/Rueters

Security at the scene.

Francisco Seco/AP

Francisco Seco/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman, video editing by Leila Barghouty