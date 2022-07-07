Photos of James Caan: ‘The Godfather’ actor’s Hollywood life in pictures

Photography
James Caan, a Hollywood leading man of the 1970s who memorably displayed his tough-guy screen presence as the trigger-happy Mafioso Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” — but who also proved, beyond his macho exterior, a versatile performer of wry expressiveness and unexpected vulnerability, died July 6 at 82.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
AP
AP
AP
Dave Pickoff/AP
AFP/Getty Images
RRS/AP
Nick Ut/AP
ALAN DIAZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHRIS WEEKS/AP
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
TERRY RENNA/AP
Javier Galeano/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eric Charbonneau/Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP
Dan Steinberg/AP
Chris Pizzello/AP
Jean Blondin/REUTERS
AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
James Caan, who played Sonny Corleone in ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher