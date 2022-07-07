Photos of James Caan: ‘The Godfather’ actor’s Hollywood life in pictures

Photography

James Caan, a Hollywood leading man of the 1970s who memorably displayed his tough-guy screen presence as the trigger-happy Mafioso Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” — but who also proved, beyond his macho exterior, a versatile performer of wry expressiveness and unexpected vulnerability, died July 6 at 82.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1972

Al Pacino and James Caan during a scene from the film "The Godfather."

1972

From left: James Caan as Sonny Corleone, Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, Al Pacino as Michael Corleone and John Cazale as Fredo Corleone from the film "The Godfather."

Mar. 14, 1972 | New York

Paramount Pictures vice president Robert Evans, left, his wife, actress Ali MacGraw, and actor James Caan, who plays Sonny in "The Godfather," attend the world premiere of "The Godfather."

Mar. 9, 1975 | Washington

Susan Ford and actor James Caan, left, watch as President Gerald Ford chats with Barbra Streisand after her television special at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Mar. 11, 1975 | New York

Actress Barbra Streisand with Actor James Caan at press conference in the Hotel Pierre. Both are star in new film, “Funny Lady.”

Mar. 18, 1975 | Paris

Actor James Caan poses with his wife actress Sheila Ryan, right(Sheila Caan), and French-American actress Lilyan Chauvin during the preview of the film "Funny Lady."

Dec. 3, 1977 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Actress Shera Danese at her wedding reception, having just married actor Peter Falk, kisses actor James Caan.

June 21, 1983 | Beverly Hills, Calif.

Actor James Caan toasts his champagne with actresses Bette Davis, left, and Academy Award-winner Jessica Lange at American Film Institute’s gala benefit to launch “The Decade of Reservation.”

June 10, 2001 | Miami Beach, Fla.

James Caan, left, is shown with his wife, Linda Stokes at the opening of Planet Hollywood.

Aug. 11, 2003 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Actors James Caan, left, and Robert Duvall attend the after-party for the premiere of "Open Range."

Mar. 13, 2004 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Actors Sylvester Stallone, right, and James Caan play around before Shane Mosley takes on Winky Wright in the undisputed 154 pound championship at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Feb. 19, 2006. | Daytona Beach, Fla.

NASCAR driver Mike Wallace, second right, gets a hug from entertainer James Caan, right, prior to the start of the Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway. Joining them are Olympic snowboard silver medalist Gretchen Bleiler, left, and gold medalist Hannah Teter.

July 30, 2009 | Havana, Cuba

Actors Benicio Del Toro, left, James Caan, center, and Robert Duval sit at the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba.

Sept. 12, 2009 | Westwood, Calif.

James Caan with family at Columbia Pictures Premiere of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" at Mann Village Theatre.

Sept. 14, 2010 | Toronto, Canada

Actor James Caan, left, and actress Vera Farmiga arrive at a premiere of the feature film "Henry's Crime" during the Toronto International Film Festival.

May 3, 2010 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Scott Caan, right, writer/producer/star of the film "Mercy," poses with his father, cast member James Caan, at the premiere of the film.

Dec. 5, 2010 | Marrakesh, Morocco

James Caan holds his career tribute at the 10th Marrakesh Film Festival.

Aug. 5, 2010 | Los Angeles, Calif.

James Caan holds a press conference to open the 6th annual Hollyshorts Film Festival.

