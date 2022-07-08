Photography

The scene after Shinzo Abe, former Japanese leader, was assassinated by gunman

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 8, 2022

TOKYO — Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, a towering political figure at home and abroad, died after being shot at a campaign event Friday, doctors said, shocking a nation where firearms laws are among the world’s strictest and gun violence is rare.

Abe, 67, was stumping for a fellow politician from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Nara, near Osaka, on Friday morning when a gunman opened fire with what police described as an improvised weapon.

July 8

A man is tackled by police officers.

July 8

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after being shot during an election campaign for the July 10, 2022 Upper House election.

July 8

Abe, center, is transported into an ambulance near Yamato Saidaiji Station after being shot.

July 8

Police officers at the scene.

July 8

A Nara Police officer tries to move the media from the area.

July 8

Nara Police officers direct pedestrians and traffic near the scene.

July 8

Police, center, work the scene at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji Station.

July 8

Police officers at the scene.

July 8

Police officers at the scene where Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a political event.

July 8

Nara Police officers direct pedestrians and traffic near the scene, back left, where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot.

July 8

Members of the media wait outside the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was transferred after being shot.

July 8

A woman reacts in front of a makeshift memorial where people place flowers at the scene outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station where Abe was shot.

