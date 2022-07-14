Scenes of July’s ‘buck’ supermoon around the world

Photography
July’s full moon is special. Not only is it a supermoon — which appears larger than a “regular” full moon — but it is the biggest and brightest full moon of 2022. The increased size and brightness occur because its orbit is closer to Earth than any other full moon this year.
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
This month’s supermoon is known as the buck moon, since the moon occurs when male deer, called bucks, sport their newly grown antlers.
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Luca Bruno/AP
Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters
Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
J. David Ake/AP
Javier Cebollada/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Luca Bruno/AP
Hadi Mizban/AP
Luca Bruno/AP
Thomas Lindemann/AP
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Getty Images
Stephane Mahe/Reuters
Rick Rycroft/AP
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Morry Gash/AP
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher