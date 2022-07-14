Photography

Scenes of July’s ‘buck’ supermoon around the world

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 14, 2022

July’s full moon is special. Not only is it a supermoon — which appears larger than a “regular” full moon — but it is the biggest and brightest full moon of 2022. The increased size and brightness occur because its orbit is closer to Earth than any other full moon this year.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

This month’s supermoon is known as the buck moon, since the moon occurs when male deer, called bucks, sport their newly grown antlers.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

July 13

The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

July 13

The supermoon rises in the Alcazar of Toledo, Spain.

July 13

The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

July 13

Tourists take pictures as the "buck moon" rises in Moscow, Russia.

Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

July 13

The supermoon rises in Brasilia, Brazil.

Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 14

A full moon sets behind the Jefferson Memorial in Washington at dawn.

J. David Ake/AP

J. David Ake/AP

July 13

The supermoon rises in Zaragoza, Spain.

Javier Cebollada/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Javier Cebollada/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 13

The full moon is seen rises between night public lamps, in Milan, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

July 13

The full moon rises over the Statue of King Faisal I, in central Baghdad, Iraq.

Hadi Mizban/AP

Hadi Mizban/AP

July 13

The full moon rises over the Sforzesco Castle, in Milan, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

July 13

People watch the moon rise from the observation tower in Syke, Germany.

Thomas Lindemann/AP

Thomas Lindemann/AP

July 13

A family watches the "buck moon" in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

July 13

A full supermoon rises behind a mountain in the Swiss Alps, seen from Chexbres, western Switzerland.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

July 13

The full moon rises over Havana.

Getty Images

Getty Images

July 13

The "buck moon" is seen behind a lighthouse in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Stephane Mahe/Reuters

July 14

A supermoon rises over the Sydney skyline.

Rick Rycroft/AP

Rick Rycroft/AP

July 13

The "buck moon" rises over the New York City skyline, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

July 13

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Milwaukee.

Morry Gash/AP

Morry Gash/AP

