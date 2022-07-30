In Photos: Kentucky flooding claims at least 25 lives

Photography
Eastern Kentucky has experienced heavy rainfall and flooding that has killed at least 25 people in recent days.
Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post
As of Saturday, emergency teams continued searching for survivors amid scenes of heavy destruction caused by the floods.
The Washington Post’s Maria Saccheti reports that the area is expecting a break in the rainfall, but the National Weather Service is predicting more rain and storms for Sunday through Tuesday.
Photojournalist Arden S. Barnes has been on assignment for The Post documenting the disaster.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman