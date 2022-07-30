Photography

In Photos: Kentucky flooding claims at least 25 lives

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 30, 2022

Eastern Kentucky has experienced heavy rainfall and flooding that has killed at least 25 people in recent days.

As of Saturday, emergency teams continued searching for survivors amid scenes of heavy destruction caused by the floods.

The Washington Post’s Maria Saccheti reports that the area is expecting a break in the rainfall, but the National Weather Service is predicting more rain and storms for Sunday through Tuesday.

Photojournalist Arden S. Barnes has been on assignment for The Post documenting the disaster.

July 30

Kris Patrick, a luthier at the Appalachian School of Luthiery in Hindman, Ky., looks for a tool in mud covering the floor of a workshop. Luthiers make and repair stringed instruments.

July 30

The aftermath of flooding on Main Street in downtown Hindman.

July 30

Crews from New River Electrical Corp. are repairing poles and lines near Hindman.

July 30

A utility crew at work near Hindman.

July 30

Floodwaters deposited converted shipping containers at a bridge on Purpose Lane near Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky.

July 29

Marie and Mark Tuttle face the task of cleaning mud out of their home in Bulan, Ky.

July 29

A car is marooned in floodwater on Kentucky Route 28 near Chavies.

July 29

Angie Fields washes her arm with a washcloth in the girls restroom at West Perry Elementary School in Hazard, Ky.

July 29

Floodwaters dislodged a home from its foundations on Route 28 in Chavies.

July 28

Residents of Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson, Ky., are relocated by school bus.

July 28

Phelisha McIntosh speaks with Emmy Fugate as they shelter at Hazard Community College.

July 28

Lesia Watkins speaks with her husband, Jimmy, near their home, which was flooded by the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

July 28

A displaced horse on the Watkins property eats from a bush.

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman