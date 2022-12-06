Photography

Kristie Alley dies at 71: Remembering the Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ actress in photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley, who became an American sitcom fixture after playing high-strung bar manager Rebecca Howe on NBC’s long-running TV show “Cheers” and received numerous comedy-related acting accolades in the early 1990s, died on Dec. 5. She was 71.

Evan Agostini/AP

The cause was cancer, her children said in a statement on social media that called her “fierce and loving” and recalled her “zest and passion for life.” Ms. Alley had only recently been diagnosed and was being treated in Tampa, her family said.

July 27, 1987

Actor Ted Danson ponders a question from the media as he and Kirstie Alley answer questions about their show "Cheers" during NBC's press tour.

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Jan. 11, 1998 | Los Angeles

Kirstie Alley holds the People Choice award for Favorite Female in a New Television Series.

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 13, 1998 | Los Angeles

Actress Kirstie Alley arrives with friend James for the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.

Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 21, 2001 | Beverly Hills

From left: Vanessa Stoller, president of the Church of Scientology, Mission of Beverly Hills; Lisa Detanna, president of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce; actress Kirstie Alley; and Kaye Conley, president of the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation at the Grand Opening of Lillie's Learning Center.

Frederick M. Brown//Getty Images

Oct. 28, 2001 | Hollywood, Calif.

Actress Kirstie Alley and kids arrive at the world premiere of "Monsters, Inc." at the El Capitan Theatre.

Jason Kirk/Getty Images

April 26, 2003 | Hollywood, Calif.

Actress Hilary Duff, left, poses with actress Kirstie Alley at the post-premiere party for "The Lizzie McGuire Movie."

Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

May 19, 2003 | San Francisco, Calif.

Actress Kirstie Alley, left, and actress Kelly Preston, right, lead protestors in a march against the American Psychiatric Association (APA). Hundreds of protestors marched to the Annual American Psychiatric Association convention to voice their opinions about psychiatrists using drug therapy for school children.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sept. 19, 2004 | West Hollywood, Calif.

Actor Hank Azaria and actress Kirstie Alley arrive at the Showtime Network post 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Party at Mortons Restaurant.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

March 2, 2005 | New York City.

Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of Showtime's "Fat Actress" at Clearview Chelsea West Cinemas.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Dec. 1, 2006 | Hollywood, Calif.

Actress Kirstie Alley and actor Tait Ruppert perform in "Christmas Leftovers" during the Church of Scientology's Christmas Stories XIV "An Evening of Holiday Joy" benefiting the Hollywood Police Activities League at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oct. 22, 2007 | Los Angeles

From left: Presenter Kirstie Alley, actor John Travolta, and his wife actress Kelly Preston pose backstage with his award during the 11th Annual Hollywood Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

March 9, 2008 | Culver City, Calif.

From left: Whitley Kros designers Sophia Coloma and Marissa Ribisi, and actress Kirstie Alley pose backstage at the Whitley Kros Fall 2008 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week held at Smashbox Studios.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

May 7, 2011 | Anaheim, Calif.

Kirstie Alley and Mickey Mouse arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" held at Disneyland.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

May 25, 2011 | New York City

Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Military Island in Times Square.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Sept. 13, 2011 | New York City

Kirstie Alley and designer Zang Toi walk the runway at the Zang Toi Spring 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio at Lincoln Center.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

June 2, 2012 | New York City

Author Michael Chabon and host Kirstie Alley attend the 2012 Book Expo America: Adult Book & Author Breakfast at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dec. 3, 2013 | New York City.

Actress Rhea Perlman, left, and Kirstie Alley attend the "Kirstie" premiere party at Harlow.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Aug. 16, 2018 | Borehamwood, England

Kirstie Alley enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios.

Stuart C. Wilson//Getty Images

