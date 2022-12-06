Kristie Alley dies at 71: Remembering the Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ actress in photos

Photography
Kirstie Alley, who became an American sitcom fixture after playing high-strung bar manager Rebecca Howe on NBC’s long-running TV show “Cheers” and received numerous comedy-related acting accolades in the early 1990s, died on Dec. 5. She was 71.
The cause was cancer, her children said in a statement on social media that called her “fierce and loving” and recalled her “zest and passion for life.” Ms. Alley had only recently been diagnosed and was being treated in Tampa, her family said.
