Photography

Photos: California fire rages through 200 acres, damaging Orange County homes

By Washington Post Staff | May 12, 2022

A fast-moving wildfire erupted in the Southern California city of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said, affecting about 200 acres, damaging several homes and forcing evacuations.

Stuart Palley For The Washington Post

No injuries or deaths had been reported as of Wednesday evening, Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy told reporters at a news conference. The Coastal Fire destroyed or damaged an estimated 20-plus structures, he said. Firefighters were “getting a better handle” on the fire and were expected to make progress overnight, he added. “It’s sad to say we’re kind of getting used to this,” he said.

Stuart Palley For The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

Firefighters from Costa Mesa try to prevent flying embers from igniting homes.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

A Costa Mesa fire captain talks on his radio as a structure behind him burns.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

The sun sets behind a home caught in the flames of the Coastal Fire.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

A Costa Mesa firefighter douses water on a home.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

Los Angeles County firefighters gear up with equipment before attempting to save a home.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

A home burns on Coronado Pointe in Laguna Hills.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

A home burns on Coronado Pointe in Laguna Hills.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

A Costa Mesa firefighter tries to keep a burned home's embers from spreading.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

Fire engines are parked along Coronado Pointe in Laguna Hills.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

Firefighters work to save homes in Laguna Hills.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

Fire engines shrouded in smoke are on a street of homes threatened by the Coastal Fire.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

A firefighter hoses down a destroyed house's hot spots.

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

Flames from the Coastal Fire work to destroy a home.

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

A firefighter douses the backyard of a home lightly damaged by the Coastal Fire.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

Firefighters watch embers cast off a burning home.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

May 11 | Laguna Niguel

A large home goes up in flames from the Coastal Fire.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

More from the Post

Southern California fire rages through 200 acres, damaging Orange Co. homes

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher