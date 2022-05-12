Photos: California fire rages through 200 acres, damaging Orange County homes

Photography
A fast-moving wildfire erupted in the Southern California city of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said, affecting about 200 acres, damaging several homes and forcing evacuations.
Stuart Palley For The Washington Post
No injuries or deaths had been reported as of Wednesday evening, Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy told reporters at a news conference. The Coastal Fire destroyed or damaged an estimated 20-plus structures, he said. Firefighters were “getting a better handle” on the fire and were expected to make progress overnight, he added. “It’s sad to say we’re kind of getting used to this,” he said.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher