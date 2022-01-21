Photography

Photos: Meat Loaf, whose operatic rock anthems made him an unlikely pop star, dies at 74

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 21, 2022

Meat Loaf, a singer whose soaring, near-operatic rock anthems made him one of the most unexpected pop stars of the 1970s and 1980s, and whose many acting roles included an integral part in the cult movie classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” died Jan. 20 at age 74.

Keystone/Getty Images

The singer died surrounded by his wife, Deborah, his daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends, his family said in a statement. A cause of death was not released.

March 29, 1978 | Union, N.J.

With his tuxedo in disarray, rock singer Meat Loaf shakes his finger at Karla de Vito during the song "Paradise By The Dashboard Light."

AP

June 7, 1979 | New York

Meat Loaf is seen with his daughter Pearl Aday, left, and Lisa Ronson, daughter of British rock star Mick Ronson, in a New York coffee shop.

McNally/AP

Jan. 18, 1980 | Los Angeles

Meat Loaf is and Spanish singer Charo at the American Music Awards.

AP

July 1, 1980

Meat Loaf, who plays Travis W. Redfish, on "Roadie" is shown with his daughter Pearl and wife Leslie.

AP

Aug. 27, 1982 | New York

Meat Loaf is seen after he took a tumble during a tennis star, rock and roll celebrity pro-am and jam session at the Forest Hills Tennis Stadium.

Carlose Rene Perez/AP

Circa 1985: Meatloaf holds his hand to his ear in a theatrical pose during a live concert.

Keystone/Getty Images

Jan. 26, 1987 | Los Angeles

Rock stars Chubby Checker, left, and Meat Loaf are seen together at the American Music Awards.

Lennox McLendon/AP

March 1, 1994 | New York

Meat Loaf holds the Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Solo Performance at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Mike Albans/AP

July 12, 1994 | Pittsburgh, Pa.

Meatloaf sings the National Anthem before the start of the 65th All Star Game at Three Rivers Stadium. Players from left are San Francisco Giants Barry Bonds, San Diego Padres Tony Gwynn and St. Louis Cardinals Gregg Jefferies.

Susan Walsh/ASSOCIATED PRESS

April 22, 2002 | New York City

From left: Mary Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. actor Harrison Ford, actress Glenn Close, singer Meatloaf and Debroah Gillespie attend the Riverkeeper dinner at Pier 60 of the Chelsea Piers.

Dennis Clark/Getty Images

July 6, 2003 | London

Prince Charles meets singers Beyonce and Meat Loaf at the Capital Radio Party in the in Hyde Park.

STEVE REIGATE/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 5, 2003 | Sydney, Australia.

Meat Loaf performs prior to the NRL Grand Final between the Sydney Roosters and the Penrith Panthers at Telstra Stadium.

Nick Laham/Getty Images

Nov. 21, 2006 | Los Angeles,

Jenna Elfman, left, and Meatloaf present an award at the American Music Awards.

Kevork Djansezian/AP

Feb. 20, 2008 | Las Vegas, nev.

Meatloaf and his wife Leslie Edmonds arrive at the premiere performance of Bette Midler's "The Showgirl Must Go On" at Caesar's Palace hotel and casino.

Isaac Brekken/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Feb. 20, 2008 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Singer/actress Bette Midler greets Meat Loaf at the after party for the premiere of Midler's new show, "The Showgirl Must Go On" at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Aug. 4, 2008 | Amsterdam, Netherlands

Meatloaf performs during his concert in the Heineken Music Hall.

RICK NEDERSTIGT/AFP via Getty Images

June 21, 2010 | New York

Meatloaf rings the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange.

Richard Drew/AP

Oct. 25, 2012 | Defiance, Ohio

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney sings "God Bless America" as he campaigns at the football stadium at Defiance High School with from left to right, Randy Owen, Meat Loaf, John Rich and Big Kenny.

Charles Dharapak/AP

March 27, 2021 | Nashville, Tenn.

Meat Loaf and country artist John Rich perform at Redneck Riviera Nashville.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher