Photos: Memorial service for China’s former leader Jiang Zemin

By Morgan Coates | Dec 6, 2022

People take part in the public memorial service for China's former leader Jiang Zemin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 6, 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping took center stage during a memorial service for former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping leads other officials to bow during a formal memorial for the late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

Jiang Zemin ruled as President in China from 1993 to 2003.

The body of Jiang Zemin arrives in Beijing on a special flight from Shanghai on Dec. 1.

Residents walk by a live broadcast of the memorial service for late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin where his wife Wang Yeping is seen on screen in Beijing.

Students at the Scientia Secondary School raise China's national flag at a memorial service for former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin in Hong Kong.

People observe three minutes of silence as they pay their respects of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin who passed away on November 30, in Nanchang, in China's central Jiangxi province.

The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast for the passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, in China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Attendees arrive for a memorial for the late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Secondary school students and school staff attend a memorial service for former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin in Hong Kong.

A mourner reacts after paying respects outside the old home of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, who passed away on November 30, in Yangzhou, China's eastern Jiangsu province.

Mourners pay their respects and place flower bouquets outside the old home of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, who passed away on November 30, in Yangzhou, China's eastern Jiangsu province.

Security guards pay silent tribute during the memorial service for former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, outside Beijing Railway Station in Beijing.

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, Chinese President Xi Jinping looks at the remain of former president Jiang Zemin before sent for cremation at Babaoshan cemetery, at a military hospital in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Morgan Coates