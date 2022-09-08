Photography

The scene after multiple shootings in Memphis kills 4

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 8, 2022

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Memphis after four people died in multiple shootings that spread fear across the city and a live-streamed video appeared online showing someone entering an auto-parts store and shooting a man.

Brad Vest/Getty Images

The suspect, whom police identified as Ezekiel D. Kelly, is in custody hours after shootings in at least eight locations prompted a citywide alert. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis confirmed the four fatalities at a news conference early Thursday, calling the day’s events a “mobile mass shooting.” She said three others were wounded, including an employee of an AutoZone who was critically injured and is in the hospital, and one person was uninjured. The shooting at the AutoZone was filmed on Facebook Live, she said.

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Sept. 7

Police investigate the scene of a reported carjacking reportedly connected to a series of shootings. Court records show the suspect has been charged with first-degree murder. He was released from prison this year after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence for aggravated assault, according to the records.

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Sept. 7

Police investigate the scene of a reported carjacking reportedly connected to a series of shootings. Police didn’t release the identities of Wednesday’s victims and didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails Wednesday night.

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Sept. 7

Memphis police officers work at one of multiple crime scenes they believe were committed by a man driving around shooting in Memphis. Video of a shooting has been deleted from a Facebook page appearing to be Kelly’s, and a related Instagram account appeared to have been taken down Wednesday night.

CHRISTINE TANNOUS/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

CHRISTINE TANNOUS/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

In the live-streamed Facebook video The Post viewed before it was removed, a man appears to walk into an auto-parts store, aim a gun at another man and pull the trigger. He also claims to have shot five people.

CHRISTINE TANNOUS/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

Sept. 7

Onlookers watch Memphis Police officers work an active shooter scene on Poplar Avenue.

Mark Weber/AP

Mark Weber/AP

Sept. 7

A news crew reports as police investigate the scene.

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Sept. 7

Police investigate the scene of a reported carjacking reportedly connected to a series of shootings.

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Brad Vest/Getty Images

Sept. 7

Memphis Police officers work an active shooter scene on Poplar Avenue. Police warned residents to shelter in place as a man drives around the city shooting at people on Wednesday night.

Patrick Lantrip/AP

Patrick Lantrip/AP

The suspect crashed a Dodge Challenger before being cornered by police in the city’s Whitehaven area. He was uninjured in the crash, police said.

Patrick Lantrip/AP

“It is certainly an anomaly for us to experience so much in such a short period of time,” Chief Davis said at the news conference. Wednesday’s shootings came days after the abduction and death of teacher Eliza Fletcher. Last week, a police officer was shot in the city.

Patrick Lantrip/AP

Sept. 8

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy bows his head at a midnight news conference.

Mark Weber/AP

Mark Weber/AP

