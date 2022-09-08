The scene after multiple shootings in Memphis kills 4

The suspect, whom police identified as Ezekiel D. Kelly, is in custody hours after shootings in at least eight locations prompted a citywide alert. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis confirmed the four fatalities at a news conference early Thursday, calling the day’s events a “mobile mass shooting.” She said three others were wounded, including an employee of an AutoZone who was critically injured and is in the hospital, and one person was uninjured. The shooting at the AutoZone was filmed on Facebook Live, she said.