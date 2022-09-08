The scene after multiple shootings in Memphis kills 4

Photography
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Memphis after four people died in multiple shootings that spread fear across the city and a live-streamed video appeared online showing someone entering an auto-parts store and shooting a man.
Brad Vest/Getty Images
The suspect, whom police identified as Ezekiel D. Kelly, is in custody hours after shootings in at least eight locations prompted a citywide alert. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis confirmed the four fatalities at a news conference early Thursday, calling the day’s events a “mobile mass shooting.” She said three others were wounded, including an employee of an AutoZone who was critically injured and is in the hospital, and one person was uninjured. The shooting at the AutoZone was filmed on Facebook Live, she said.
Brad Vest/Getty Images
Brad Vest/Getty Images
Brad Vest/Getty Images
CHRISTINE TANNOUS/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters
In the live-streamed Facebook video The Post viewed before it was removed, a man appears to walk into an auto-parts store, aim a gun at another man and pull the trigger. He also claims to have shot five people.
CHRISTINE TANNOUS/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters
Mark Weber/AP
Brad Vest/Getty Images
Brad Vest/Getty Images
Patrick Lantrip/AP
The suspect crashed a Dodge Challenger before being cornered by police in the city’s Whitehaven area. He was uninjured in the crash, police said.
Patrick Lantrip/AP
“It is certainly an anomaly for us to experience so much in such a short period of time,” Chief Davis said at the news conference. Wednesday’s shootings came days after the abduction and death of teacher Eliza Fletcher. Last week, a police officer was shot in the city.
Patrick Lantrip/AP
Mark Weber/AP
