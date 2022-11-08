Photography

Photos: The scene on Election Day

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 8, 2022

Voters across the U.S. head to the polls in the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats and Republicans are locked in a fierce fight for control of the Senate, with a handful of races that could tip control of the chamber.

Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Marietta, Ga.

Veronica Blalock, 70, a first time poll worker, puts out a sign for voters at Worship With Wonders Church.

Kevin D. Liles/For the Washington Post

Kevin D. Liles/For the Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Marietta, Ga.

Voters wait in line to vote at Worship With Wonders Church.

Kevin D. Liles/For the Washington Post

Kevin D. Liles/For the Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Marietta, Ga.

Carly Rogers works on paperwork prior to the polls opening at the precinct at Worship With Wonders Church.

Kevin D. Liles/For the Washington Post

Kevin D. Liles/For the Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Marietta, Ga.

Pearle Roberts, poll manager at the precinct at Worship With Wonders Church, instructs poll workers.

Kevin D. Liles/For the Washington Post

Kevin D. Liles/For the Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Marietta, Raleigh, N.C.

Voters depart and arrive at the polling place at John Chavis Memorial Park.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Marietta, Raleigh, N.C.

Poll workers wait for voters on a slow morning at John Chavis Memorial Park.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Detroit, Mich.

Voting are seen at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Nick Hagen/For The Washington Post

Nick Hagen/For The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Sabillasville, Md.

Voters wait to cast their votes at Sabillasville Environmental School.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Washington, D.C.

McKayle Bruce, 36, brought her two-year-old son Oscar Bruce to Riggs Lasalle Recreation Center to vote.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | St. Petersburg, Fla.

Some of the first voters in line to vote at the Coliseum.

Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post

Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | St. Petersburg, Fla.

Voters in line to vote at the Coliseum.

Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post

Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Miami Beach, Fla.

Volunteers arrive to place signs supporting local initiatives as the polls open for the midterm elections.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Miami Beach, Fla.

People arrive as the polls open.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

More from the Post

Midterm elections live updates: Control of Congress at stake as voters head to polls

Candidates storm swing states as midterm election nears

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher