The scene in Texas after 46 migrants were found dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer

SAN ANTONIO — The bodies of 46 migrants were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio on Monday, the deadliest smuggling incident of its kind in U.S. history.
Eric Gay/AP
The horrific incident comes amid a record influx of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, where authorities are on pace to record more than 2 million arrests during fiscal 2022.
Eric Gay/AP
Rescuers pulled 16 people from the truck who were still alive and conscious, including four minors, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters. They were taken for medical treatment. Three people have been taken into police custody, authorities said.
Eric Gay/AP
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
Eric Gay/AP
Eric Gay/AP
KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS
Eric Gay/AP
KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS
GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS
SERGIO FLORES/AFP/Getty Images
KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS
Eric Gay/AP
Eric Gay/AP
KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS
