The scene in Texas after 46 migrants were found dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 28, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — The bodies of 46 migrants were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio on Monday, the deadliest smuggling incident of its kind in U.S. history.

Eric Gay/AP

The horrific incident comes amid a record influx of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, where authorities are on pace to record more than 2 million arrests during fiscal 2022.

Eric Gay/AP

Rescuers pulled 16 people from the truck who were still alive and conscious, including four minors, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters. They were taken for medical treatment. Three people have been taken into police custody, authorities said.

Eric Gay/AP

June 27

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor-trailer. According to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood , the bodies removed from the truck “were hot to the touch.”

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

June 27

Police work the scene. Smuggling organizations working inside the United States sometimes pack migrants into trucks and cargo trailers after they have already crossed the border, to sneak them past highway checkpoints operated by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

June 27

Onlookers stand near the scene. Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that specializes in human trafficking cases, has taken command of the investigation, authorities said. Authorities did not provide information on the nationality of the victims.

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

June 27

Law enforcement officers work at the scene.

KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS

KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS

June 27

Police block the scene. The trailer door was ajar when law enforcement arrived but those inside were too weak to get themselves out, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. Police did not say what language people were speaking, and the victims were moaning when emergency personnel arrived.

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

June 27

Community members wait on the side of the road at the scene.

KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS

KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS

June 28

Law enforcement officers carry a body bag at the scene.

GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS

GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS

June 27

A TV reporter stands near the scene.

SERGIO FLORES/AFP/Getty Images

SERGIO FLORES/AFP/Getty Images

June 27

A woman reacts at the scene.

KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS

KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS

June 27

Priests gather near the scene.

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

June 27

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg with San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, left, brief media and others at the scene. “This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, describing the migrants as people “who had families, who were likely trying to find a better life.”

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

June 27

Christine and Michael Ybarra embrace at the scene.

KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS

KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS

