Photos: More than 160 killed in Indonesian earthquake

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 21, 2022

At least 162 people have been killed following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday at 1:21 p.m. local time, according to local officials. It is believed to be the deadliest this year in Indonesia, an earthquake-prone country.

A man injured in the earthquake receives treatment at a hospital in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia.

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur.

A man surveys damaged done to a building in Cianjur.

Rescuers look for survivors in an earthquake-triggered landslide in Cianjur.

A man carries an injured child to receive treatment at a hospital in Cianjur.

People injured in an earthquake receive treatment outiside a hospital in Cianjur.

A man walks past a collapsed house in Cianjur.

A school building in Cianjur was severely damaged by the earthquake.

Earthquake survivors rest under a makeshift tent in Cianjur.

Photo editing and production by Dee Swann