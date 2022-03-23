Photography

Photos: Tornado leaves path of destruction in New Orleans

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 23, 2022

ARABI, La. — A large, destructive tornado struck near the east side of New Orleans on Tuesday evening, causing severe damage and killing at least one person in St. Bernard Parish. The twister was part of an outbreak of severe thunderstorms across the Deep South and followed a siege of tornadoes in Texas on Monday.

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

A damaged home from the tornado that touched down.

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

A view of damaged homes. A number of neighborhoods suffered heavy damage, with some homes destroyed.

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

A damaged home. A number of neighborhoods suffered heavy damage, with some homes destroyed.

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

Melodie Maher stands in front of a fire truck as her son, Claude Maher, along with firefighters, rescue her dog from her heavily damaged home.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Gerald Herbert/AP

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Gerald Herbert/AP

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

People walk past damaged infrastructure.

KATHLEEN FLYNN/REUTERS

KATHLEEN FLYNN/REUTERS

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Gerald Herbert/AP

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

A knocked over school bus from the tornado that touched down .

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

The Katz family checks out the closet that they hid from where the roof blew off when the tornado touched down.

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

A damaged home. The tornado was plowed through Arabi at 7:29 p.m. after having crossed the Mississippi River.

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

Damage from the tornado. Tornadoes are not uncommon in New Orleans. Since 1950, seven significant tornadoes have tracked through the area.

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

A homes damaged from the tornado that touched down.

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Emily Kask/Emily Kask for The Washington Post

Mar. 22 | Arabi, La.

Christine Wiecek, left, and her husband Robert Patchus, second left, talk to neighbors amongst debris of their damaged homes.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Gerald Herbert/AP

