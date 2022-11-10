Photography

Photos: Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 10, 2022

Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. A dangerous storm surge, or rise in ocean water above normally dry land, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts continue, the National Hurricane Center said at 4 a.m.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Nov. 9 | Hollywood, Fla.

Police patrol the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Nov. 9 | Daytona Beach, Fla.

A car drives by a flooded street ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Marco Bello/Reuters

Nov. 9 | Jensen Beach, Fla.

People brave rain and heavy winds.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Nov. 9 | Hobe Sound Beach, Fla.

Charleigh stands in the blowing wind.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Nov. 9 | Miami Beach, Fla.

Robert Wright pulls beach furniture back from a strong tidal push caused by a large swell from Nicole.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Nov. 9 | Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

A gust of wind blows a guest's rain poncho on the ferry boat on the way to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

Orlando Sentinel/AP

Orlando Sentinel/AP

Nov. 9 | Cocoa Beach, Fla.

Waves break on the Cocoa Beach Pier as Nicole makes its presence felt.

Orlando Sentinel/AP

Orlando Sentinel/AP

Nov. 9 | Fort Pierce, Fla.

A police car blocks the entrance to the Inlet State Park before the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole.

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Nov. 9 | Jensen Beach, Fla.

People walk along the oceanfront at Jensen Beach Park, where waves were reaching the dune's edge as conditions deteriorated with the approach of Nicole.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Nov. 9 | Fort Pierce, Fla.

A boarded up business is seen before the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole.

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Nov. 9 | Daytona Beach, Fla.

Men fill up sandbags ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Marco Bello/Reuters

Nov. 9 | Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Winds blow an umbrella inside-out as guests leave the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

Orlando Sentinel/AP

Orlando Sentinel/AP

Nov. 9 | Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Guests leave the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Nicole. All 4 Disney parks in Central Florida closed early Wednesday because of the impending storm.

Orlando Sentinel/AP

Orlando Sentinel/AP

Nov. 8 | Miami Beach, Fla.

Rain and heavy clouds send beachgoers scrambling.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

