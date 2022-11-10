Photos: Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida

Photography
Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. A dangerous storm surge, or rise in ocean water above normally dry land, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts continue, the National Hurricane Center said at 4 a.m.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Marco Bello/Reuters
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Orlando Sentinel/AP
Orlando Sentinel/AP
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
Marco Bello/Reuters
Orlando Sentinel/AP
Orlando Sentinel/AP
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Hurricane Nicole downgraded to tropical storm after landfall in Florida
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Matthew Cappucci and Jason Samenow