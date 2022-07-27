TV producer Norman Lear turns 100: His career in pictures

To celebrate Lear’s 10 decades, we took a look back at his career, which includes creating and producing sitcoms such as “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons” and “One Day at a Time,” all while becoming a passionate voice for progressive political causes. As his close friend Mel Brooks said, “Norman has so much to give us, I don’t think 100 is nearly enough.”