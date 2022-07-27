Photography

TV producer Norman Lear turns 100: His career in pictures

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 27, 2022

Norman Lear became possibly the world’s most famous centenarian on Wednesday, and he’s got no intention of slowing down. As he told The Washington Post, “I feel like I could do a second 100.”

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

To celebrate Lear’s 10 decades, we took a look back at his career, which includes creating and producing sitcoms such as “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons” and “One Day at a Time,” all while becoming a passionate voice for progressive political causes. As his close friend Mel Brooks said, “Norman has so much to give us, I don’t think 100 is nearly enough.”

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Nov 9, 2017 | Los Angeles

Norman Lear, who turned 100 on Wednesday, produced some of the most groundbreaking sitcoms of the 1970s.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

March 1978 | Los Angeles

Lear and his second wife, Frances, were married for 28 years.

AP

AP

Sept. 18, 1978 | Hollywood

Lear, center top row, with "All in the Family" actors Jean Stapleton, seated, left, and Carroll O'Connor, seated, right, holding their Emmys for outstanding lead actress and actor in a comedy series. Rob Reiner, top left, won for supporting actor. At top right is executive producer Mort Lachman.

Sept. 19, 1978 | Washington

President Jimmy Carter, right, greets Lear at the White House. At left are "All in the Family" cast members Sally Struthers and Jean Stapleton.

Harvey Georges/AP

Harvey Georges/AP

March 29, 1979 | Los Angeles

By the late 1970s, Lear began to channel his efforts toward liberal politics. He founded the advocacy organization People For the American Way in 1980.

AP Photo/AP

AP Photo/AP

1983

Lear, center, celebrates with "The Jeffersons" cast members, from left, Marla Gibbs, Sherman Hemsley, Isabel Sanford, Ned Wertimer, Berlinda Tolbert, Roxie Roker and Franklin Cover.

Sept. 29. 1999 | Washington

President Bill Clinton, right, and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, center, award Lear the 1999 National Medal of Arts at Constitution Hall.

Stephen Jaffe/AFP/Getty Images

Stephen Jaffe/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 22, 2006 | Universal City, Calif.

Lear, left, and former "All in the Family" star Rob Reiner attend the 2006 Producers Guild awards.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Nov. 19, 2012 | New York

Lear, left, television producer Ryan Murphy and actor Alan Alda attend the 40th International Emmy Awards.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Feb. 21, 2019 | Los Angeles

Lear and his wife, Lyn, attend the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nov. 7, 2019 | Beverly Hills, Calif.

Norman Lear presents an award at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Dec. 18, 2019 | Anaheim, Calif.

Lear, left, gathers with actors Anthony Anderson and John Amos.

Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

July 26, 2016 | Burbank, Calif.

Lear was an executive producer of "One Day at a Time," a reimagined version of a show he produced in the 1970s.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

Jan. 12, 2020 | Santa Monica, Calif.

Lear accepts Best Comedy Special for 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' onstage at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

May 20, 2019 | Los Angeles

Lear sits in Archie Bunker's chair on the set of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience," a special featuring episodes of "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" that aired on ABC in 2019.

ABC/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

ABC/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

