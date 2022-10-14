Photos: Gunman kills 5, including an off-duty officer, in North Carolina

Photography
A gunman opened fire in an eastern Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood Thursday afternoon, killing at least five people and leaving multiple people injured, authorities said.
VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A suspect was taken into custody nearly five hours after the shooting began, Raleigh Police said on Twitter. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo, a police spokesman, told reporters. Borneo declined to comment on the suspect’s motivations or confirm the age, saying the incident was still “an active investigation.”
VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Among the fatalities was an off-duty police officer, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin (D) said. Four people were taken to WakeMed hospital, including a Raleigh police K9 officer who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a spokeswoman told The Washington Post. The police officer was released late Thursday, she said.
VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Travis Long/The News & Observer/AP
Robert Willett/The News & Observer/AP
Ethan Hyman/The News & Observe/AP
VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Travis Long/The News & Observer/AP
Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP
VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP
Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP
Travis Long/The News & Observer/AP
Karl DeBlaker/AP
Robert Willett/The News & Observer/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by María Luisa Paúl, James Bikales and Andrew Jeong