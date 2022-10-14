Photography

Photos: Gunman kills 5, including an off-duty officer, in North Carolina

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 14, 2022

A gunman opened fire in an eastern Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood Thursday afternoon, killing at least five people and leaving multiple people injured, authorities said.

VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A suspect was taken into custody nearly five hours after the shooting began, Raleigh Police said on Twitter. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo, a police spokesman, told reporters. Borneo declined to comment on the suspect’s motivations or confirm the age, saying the incident was still “an active investigation.”

VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Among the fatalities was an off-duty police officer, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin (D) said. Four people were taken to WakeMed hospital, including a Raleigh police K9 officer who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a spokeswoman told The Washington Post. The police officer was released late Thursday, she said.

VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

In this aerial image taken with a drone, Law enforcement work at the scene of the shooting.

Travis Long/The News & Observer/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Law enforcement officers block off Old Milburnie Road during the shooting.

Robert Willett/The News & Observer/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Law enforcement officer walks at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following the shooting.

Ethan Hyman/The News & Observe/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

A heavily armed Alcohol Law Enforcement officer is seen near the Hedingham residential neighborhood during an active shooter situation.

VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Police officers work in the Hedingham residential neighborhood during an active shooter situation.

VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Raleigh Police officers walk door-to-door checking on residents in the Hedingham neighborhood and Neuse River Trail area.

Travis Long/The News & Observer/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

A helicopter hovers over I-540.

Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Police officers work in the Hedingham residential neighborhood.

VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Police officers are seen at a command post near the Hedingham residential neighborhood.

VEASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Police gather at the Aldi on New Bern Avenue.

Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Police gather at the Aldi on New Bern Avenue.

Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Law enforcement officers congregate outside an armored vehicle at the Aldi on New Bern Avenue.

Travis Long/The News & Observer/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

An ambulance believed to be carrying the shooting suspect arrives at Wake Medical Center Emergency Room.

Karl DeBlaker/AP

Oct. 13 | Raleigh, N.C.

Raleigh Police Lt. J. A. Borneo takes questions during a press briefing after multiple people were shot.

Robert Willett/The News & Observer/AP

