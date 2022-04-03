Photos: The scene inside Bucha, as seen by a Post photographer

Photography
Ukrainian forces found mass graves in Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, on Saturday while recapturing territory. The discovery has prompted calls for war crime probes. Condemnation of the alleged assault on civilians resounded around the world, with numerous countries demanding investigations and accountability.
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Freelance photographer Heidi Levine, on assignment for The Post, was able to make it into Bucha on Sunday where she recorded the following scenes. Lariso Savenko told Levine, “A Russian APC was parked at my garden for 3 days (from march 5 to 7). Five gunmen entered my house, they looked at our documents and took our phones away. The Russians told us that we are lucky to have them, because other Russian troops would have already shot them. The Russians kicked my neighbors out of their home at night and lived in their house. We had to stay in our stable for a couple of nights with 3 dogs, 5 cats and 3 people. We were not allowed to start a fire to heat ourselves. The gunfire did not stop for a moment.”
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Some images may be disturbing due to graphic content, including of bodies found in Bucha.
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
Heidi Levine/FTWP
More from the Post
Signs of massacre in Bucha spark calls for war-crime probes
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman