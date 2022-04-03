Photos: The scene inside Bucha, as seen by a Post photographer

Freelance photographer Heidi Levine, on assignment for The Post, was able to make it into Bucha on Sunday where she recorded the following scenes. Lariso Savenko told Levine, “A Russian APC was parked at my garden for 3 days (from march 5 to 7). Five gunmen entered my house, they looked at our documents and took our phones away. The Russians told us that we are lucky to have them, because other Russian troops would have already shot them. The Russians kicked my neighbors out of their home at night and lived in their house. We had to stay in our stable for a couple of nights with 3 dogs, 5 cats and 3 people. We were not allowed to start a fire to heat ourselves. The gunfire did not stop for a moment.”