Photos: The scene inside Bucha, as seen by a Post photographer

By Heidi Levine and Kenneth Dickerman | Apr 3, 2022

Ukrainian forces found mass graves in Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, on Saturday while recapturing territory. The discovery has prompted calls for war crime probes. Condemnation of the alleged assault on civilians resounded around the world, with numerous countries demanding investigations and accountability.

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Freelance photographer Heidi Levine, on assignment for The Post, was able to make it into Bucha on Sunday where she recorded the following scenes. Lariso Savenko told Levine, “A Russian APC was parked at my garden for 3 days (from march 5 to 7). Five gunmen entered my house, they looked at our documents and took our phones away. The Russians told us that we are lucky to have them, because other Russian troops would have already shot them. The Russians kicked my neighbors out of their home at night and lived in their house. We had to stay in our stable for a couple of nights with 3 dogs, 5 cats and 3 people. We were not allowed to start a fire to heat ourselves. The gunfire did not stop for a moment.”

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Larisa Savenko 72, stands outside her damaged home with Andriy Leshbon. (Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Some images may be disturbing due to graphic content, including of bodies found in Bucha.

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Volunteers carry away one of the bodies of the a civilian men found dead. His hands had been bound behind his back. (Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: A destroyed bridge in Bucha, Ukraine.

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Ukrainian soldiers walk along a road littered with destroyed Russian tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment. (Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Volunteers collect the bodies of 8 civilian men, two had their hands bonded together behind their backs , and place them in body bags. (Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Ukrainian soldiersnear destroyed Russian military equipment. (Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Ukrainians wait in line for hours to receive humantarian aid. (Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Destroyed Russian tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment.(Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Kostya Momotov 69, walks near destroyed Russian military equipment.(Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: A Ukrainian soldier gives a thumbs up gesture as he stands on top one of the destroyed Russian armored vehicles amongst tanks, and other equipment. (Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: A man walks by destroyed homes and Russian military equipment.(Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Destroyed Russian vehicles in a residential neighborhood. (Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: A woman stands on a street.(Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: A damaged home.(Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: A man walks by destroyed homes, Russian tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment.(Photo by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Heidi Levine/FTWP

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman