In Photos: One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

Jan. 6, 2022, marks the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters as Congress met to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Washington Post photographers fanned out across the Capitol to record the day. Here is some of what they saw.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman