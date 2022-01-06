Photography

In Photos: One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 6, 2022

Jan. 6, 2022, marks the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters as Congress met to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Washington Post photographers fanned out across the Capitol to record the day. Here is some of what they saw.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

The U.S. Capitol at sunrise.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Capitol Police on patrol. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Photographers take pictures early in the morning. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

The U.S. flag at half-staff. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

A Capitol Police officer walks up the steps of the Capitol.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Police personnel on the roof of the House.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

President Biden delivers remarks from Statuary Hall. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks from Statuary Hall.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

President Biden departs the Capitol.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The scene around the U.S. Capitol. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

People gather outside the Capitol. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney walks through the rotunda with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

