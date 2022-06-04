Photography

In photos: The Platinum Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 4, 2022

As part of the ongoing celebrations for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a concert was held. Performers for the concert included Adam Lambert, Queen and Diana Ross.

Jonathan Buckmaster/AP

Although the queen herself wasn’t able to make it to the show, other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, were there taking in the festivities.

Jonathan Buckmaster/AP

From center left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch the Platinum Jubilee concert.

Chris Jackson/AP

Rod Stewart.

Alastair Grant/AP

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Chris Jackson/AP

Mimi Webb.

Alastair Grant/AP

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Hannah Mckay/AP

Adam Lambert.

Eddie Mulholland/AP

Jason Donovan from the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Alastair Grant/AP

Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Pool/Reuters

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, center, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson/AP

Ashley Banjo of the group Diversity.

Alastair Grant/AP

Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Chris Jackson/AP

Actors from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Alastair Grant/AP

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and her children, James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise Windsor.

Chris Jackson/AP

Guy Garvey of the band Elbow.

Alastair Grant/AP

Crowds on the Mall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace.

Niklas Halle'n/AP

Craig David.

Eddie Mulholland/AP

Crowds on the Mall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert.

Niklas Halle'n/AP

Jax Jones.

Henry Nicholls/AP

Sam Ryder performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert.

Dominic Lipinski/AP

George Ezra.

Alastair Grant/AP

The sun sets behind the stage during the Platinum Jubilee concert.

Hannah Mckay/AP

